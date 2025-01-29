Korean New Year, also popularly known as Seollal, is one of the most significant traditional holidays celebrated in both North Korea and South Korea as well as Korean diaspora all around the world. This day marks the first day of the lunar calendar and is celebrated over three days: the day before Seollal, Seollal itself, and the day after. Korean New Year 2025 is on Wednesday, February 29. On Korean New Year, people honour ancestors, spend time with family, and look forward to a prosperous year ahead. It is a Korean traditional festival and national holiday commemorating the first day of the lunisolar calendar. Korean New Year 2025 Date: What Makes Seollal So Special? Historical Origins, Significance and Cultural Background To Celebrate the Traditional Festival.

As per historical records, Seollal has begun by celebrating the new year as a way to honour ancestor spirits and bring in a bountiful harvest. The customs of Korean New Year were carried on throughout generations. In this article, let’s know more about Korean New Year 2025 date and the significance of the annual event. Korean New Year 2025 Wishes: Share Happy Seollal HD Images, Messages, Thoughtful Greetings, Quotes and Wallpapers on the First Day of Lunar New Year.

Korean New Year 2025 Date

Korean New Year 2025 is on Wednesday, February 29.

Korean New Year Significance

Korean New Year holds great significance for Koreans around the globe as the day brings together all the family members for festive meals and joyful times. Traditionally, families gather for ancestral rites called charye to pay respect to their ancestors. This ceremony often includes offering a table of beautifully arranged dishes. Traditional foods like tteokguk (rice cake soup) are eaten and play traditional games symbolising growth and the arrival of a new year. People also wear hanbok, the traditional Korean attire, to marl the significant occasion.

