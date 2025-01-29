Armen Ataian, a Ukrainian actor, was arrested by the Economic Offences Wing (EOW) of Mumbai Police in connection with the Torres Jewellery Ponzi scam. He is alleged to have assisted the Ukrainian masterminds behind the fraudulent operation. Ataian’s arrest brings the total number of individuals detained in the case to six. Notably, Tausif Reyaz, the former CEO of Torres, was also arrested on January 26. Reyaz had been instrumental in alerting authorities about the scam just before its public exposure. Torres Ponzi Scam: Mumbai Police Obtains Interpol Blue Corner Notice Against 8 Ukranian, 1 Turkish National in INR 1,000 Crore Fraud Case, Manhunt for CEO Mohammed Tausif Reyaz Intensifies.

Armen Ataian Arrested in Torres Ponzi Scam

Armen Ataian, who had been residing in Mumbai’s Madh area with two other Russians, reportedly worked in minor roles in films and web series. Police revealed that Ataian played a key role in facilitating connections between Riyaz and the Ukrainians, who are the primary suspects in the fraud. A police officer stated, “He had arranged the first meeting of the Ukrainians, Riyaz and others, in February 2023. He also introduced the Ukrainians to a chartered accountant, who helped them register the company, Platinum Hern Private Limited, in India. We have learnt that Ataian had kept in touch with them,” reports HT. Torres Ponzi Scam: Platinum Hern CEO Tausif Riyaz Arrested From Lonavala Hotel in INR 1,000 Crore Fraud, Sent to Police Custody Till February 3.

The report further suggests that Armen Ataian has also claimed to be an Indian citizen, born in India, but the police have found his birth certificate to be suspicious and potentially forged. The police officer stated, “We have not found any relatives of his in the country. We have also found, prima facie, that his birth certificate is fake, and have written to the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation to confirm the same.” Ataian is currently in police custody until February 3 as the investigation continues.

