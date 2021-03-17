Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], March 17 (ANI/PRNewswire): Wisdom Group forayed into the online gaming segment in India with the launch of its online gaming platform: Wishgames11. While going to a best friend's place for a gaming session may not be ideally suited because of the ongoing pandemic situation, users can make up for those missed moments with the newly launched application: Wishgames11, an Online Fantasy Gaming App.

Say Hello to Wishgames11

Wisdom Group unleashes its most awaited Online Fantasy Gaming App, Wishgames11, with a catchy tagline: 'Ab Har Wish Hogi Poori'. It is a community-driven online fantasy gaming platform that offers one of the best digital gaming experiences.

This platform also aims to help people with regular earning opportunities, particularly those that got severely impacted due to the pandemic.

The freely available application is user-friendly and simple; all a user needs to do is sign up, create a team, select a contest, and get the game going.

Wishgames11 also gives the user the joy of joining the contests in their favourite sports such as Cricket, Football, Kabaddi, Kushti, and the ability to set up the rules of the game.

What makes Wishgames11 unique

"Global Pandemic has left a lot of people in India unemployed, and earning a decent livelihood now seems quite challenging," said Deb Mukherjee (Founder & Group CEO, Wisdom Group).

While empathizing with many of the unemployed people, Deb Mukherjee set out to think out of the box and thought of helping the people by offering them a platform that could help the people not just to play, enjoy winning prizes, and get entertained but also to earn a living on regular basis.

Wishgames11 is designed to quench the thirst of all those sports lovers who dream of taking their desi (in other words: domestic) and informative games and gaming skills to a global level. Even if it is a digital real-time gaming experience, India's very own domestic sports such as Hockey, Kabaddi, and Kushti deserve to be played on a global scale along with other world-renowned games such as Cricket or Football.

Presently, fantasy gaming on Wishgames11 is only available for Cricket, Football, and Hockey. Other popular sports will also be live very soon. With the launch of a fantasy gaming application, Wisdom Group has entered a new dimension by opening up gateways for people to earn a livelihood; on the platform, users can join as both players and coaches.

As a player, a user can simply play and enjoy India's most applauded games online and win prize money by contesting other users. On the other hand, as a coach, a user can also have a means of livelihood; referral income, bonus income and other exciting awards can be availed.

Firstly, users can earn referral bonuses by referring Wishgames11 to family and friends by sharing a unique referral code.

Secondly, the 'Bonus Income' plan for coaches allows a user to have a secure lifelong income which will be synced and positively correlated to the company's earnings.

With its current pace, Wishgames11 is poised to reach a critical mass in revenues at the end of the financial year; a landmark which the coaches can look forward to in the near future.

Thirdly, for every wallet recharge coaches make, they will get an instant cash-back of up to 10 per cent in their business accounts based on their respective levels in the application.

Integrity and wisdom: an unparalleled approach at Wisdom Group

Headquartered in Noida, Wisdom Group has become a well-known brand by itself, one that is trusted by people ever since its inception. The journey started with the incorporation of Wisdom Capital in 2013, and, since then, the company is widely known for its highly innovative performance and phenomenal customer services.

The company received quite a number of accolades including 'India's Most Trusted Brand' by White Page International in 2020, 'Amity Corporate Excellence Award for Promoting Financial Literacy' by Amity University in 2020, and 'Best Brand Award' by World Marketing Congress at Uttar Pradesh Brand Leadership Awards event in 2021.

Deb Mukherjee, Founder & CEO of Wisdom Group, has been recognized as 'India's Inspirational Leader' by White Page International in 2020.

The company has also been awarded "India's Most Admired Financial Advisory Services Company in Delhi- NCR" several times. Deb Mukherjee has always stressed keeping a good handle on human resources. By virtue of training, employees at Wisdom Group never compromise on their integrity, ethics, or values.

Before venturing into fantasy gaming, the company has made its presence felt in multiple sectors, including financial markets (Wisdom Capital), IT services (Wisdom Tree Ventures), fantasy gaming (Wishgames11), SaaS-based software (Wisdom CRM), insurance aggregation (Wisdom Policy) and has interests in many upcoming sectors such as housing and food and beverages industry.

Online gaming market in India

"The online gaming company has already emerged as a long-term wealth creator in the market for unlisted shares, having delivered 70 times return in the last 15 years," wrote The Economic Times.

A FICCI-EY report said the online gaming segment was worth Rs 6,500 crore in 2019 and would touch Rs 18,700 crore in 2022. According to KPMG, "The IPL fantasy league will be worth USD 1 billion".

BCC Research, a market research company, maintains that the global market for online fantasy sports should grow from USD 20.4 billion in 2020 to USD 86.3 billion by 2025, at a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 33.4 per cent.

"There is tremendous scope in the online gaming space and we are here to have our share of the pie," said Bharat Bansal, Director, Wishgames11.

Even if conservative figures about the growth and potential of fantasy gaming in India are assumed, creating employment of the tune of 1 lakh by the year 2025 does not seem to be a difficult task. Evidently, Bharat Bansal's optimism does not appear ill-founded.

A lot more to arrive

Here's what is next for the fantasy gaming app. Wishgames11 is all set to tread and climb much bigger and higher terrains. Customized gaming features and prize money are surely on the cards. Gamers hold on to your nerves as this is just the beginning and the best is yet to arrive.

Wishgames11 is available both on Android and iOS platforms. Simply logon to www.wishgames11.com to be a part of India's exciting community-driven fantasy gaming. Download the app link, and get the game going in real-time with favourite players.

For more details, please contact www.wisdomcapital.in

