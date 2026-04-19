Baku [Azerbaijan], April 19 (ANI): Indian Ambassador to Azerbaijan, Abhay Kumar, met the last batch of Indian students who were evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan shortly after the conflict broke out in West Asia.

Sharing the details in a post on X, the Indian Embassy in Baku said, "@AmbassadorAbhay met the last batch of Indian students evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan. Over 300 Indian citizens including 189 students have been safely evacuated from Iran via Azerbaijan since 06.03.2026 till date."

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https://x.com/indembassybaku/status/2045906413449294151?s=20

The Ambassador enquired about their well being. The Embassy said on X, "@ambassadorabhay highlighted the support extended by E/I Baku and @azerbaijanmfa for smooth facilitation of evacuation of the Indian citizens from Iran via Azerbaijan."

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https://x.com/indembassybaku/status/2045906416653713608?s=20

Earlier on Friday, the Government of India informed that it has successfully rescued and assisted over 1.03 million Indian nationals from conflict-hit West Asia since February.

During an Inter-Ministerial briefing, Joint Secretary (Gulf) Aseem Mahajan outlined the extensive measures being taken to ensure the safety of citizens amidst regional volatility.

The government confirmed that a total of 10,38,000 Indian nationals have been facilitated through a combination of coordinated evacuations and regulated commercial travel.

These operations have relied on a "round-the-clock" mission control infrastructure designed to bridge communication between Indian missions, state governments, and international airlines.

Mahajan stated that the special control rooms remain "operational round the clock and are regularly engaging with Indian missions, airlines, and relevant authorities to facilitate seamless communication and coordination on priority.

"The focus of the ongoing efforts continues to be on ensuring the safety of Indian nationals abroad, while also assisting in regulated flight operations in regions where airspace restrictions are gradually easing.

Despite the stabilising flight operations in some Gulf countries, Mahajan reiterated that the mission control infrastructure remains fully engaged. The government continues to maintain real-time coordination with partner governments to navigate "changing airspace conditions" and ensure that Indian citizens are not left stranded as the regional situation evolves. (ANI)

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