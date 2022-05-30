New Delhi [India], May 30 (ANI/NewsVoir): WishCare, an exclusively sustainable personal care brand marks the milestone of 1 lakh (one lakh) monthly orders. Launched in 2018, the Kolkata-based brand has become extremely popular amongst the true believers of sustainability, touching 1 million (one million) consumer base within such a short span of time. WishCare has truly revolutionized the skin and hair care ecosystem by offering a vast range of organic products while maintaining the exclusivity of being fully vegan, cruelty-free and sustainable.

WishCare's consumer base spreads across the country with 50 per cent customers from tier 1 cities. The company's vast consumer base comprises customers of all age brackets. This clearly reflects that not only the matured customer is making the conscious choice of adopting organic products, even the youth of today is inclined towards sustainable lifestyle.

The organic skincare brand has three core pillars-Clean Formulas (chemical-free products to safeguard human and environmental interests), Conscious Packaging (using recyclable packaging material) and Caring Social initiatives (taking initiatives towards social and environmental concerns) - that remain integral to its principles and also sets them apart from other brands offering similar products. WishCare's high-quality products are not only effective but also considerate of our surroundings.

These products are based on formulations that contain naturally safe ingredients such as pure cold-pressed oils, natural vitamin extracts, and fermented rice water among others. WishCare's most popular products include Fermented Rice Water Hair Care Range, the Multitasker vitamin C Pure Glow serum (containing multi-vitamins), or an Invisible Gel Sunscreen (perfect for Indian skin tone).

Delighted on the occasion, Stuti Kothari, Founder of WishCare said, "We believe that the good you get from the world is equal to the good you give. We are proud that we have been able to create a community of over 1 million people who make informed and sustainable choices. All WishCare products are created with effectiveness in mind. Using safe and stable ingredients is a key part of our formulas, and we are very transparent about it," she added further.

Keeping sustainability at heart and consumer needs at the forefront, WishCare products are backed by extensive research. The products also undergo multiple stages of careful production, lab trials, large community trails, before reaching the end consumer. Extensive detailing and streamlined production has established WishCare's reputation as a credible, socially aware and responsible brand. It also envisions empowering the community, while catering to its commitment towards environmental well-being and building a sustainable tomorrow.

WishCare is a sustainable D2C (direct-to-consumer) personal care brand that currently operates in 15+ distinctive market places. The product line of the brand is environment-friendly and founded on the fundamental principles of clean formulas and ingredients, conscious packaging, and caring social initiatives. Building on the vision of living with compassion, the organization aims to inspire people to be socially responsible while catering to their needs through a range of organic products that are eco-friendly and cruelty-free. Acting on their principles of empowering the community, WishCare has academically adopted underprivileged girls allowing them to receive primary and secondary education for free.

