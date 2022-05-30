Vishal Mehta, Delhi based musician and also Drummer of India’s biggest Indie pop band “Euphoria”, said once, that he also wanted to play, express, and discover his own music & style as a drummer and guess what, he is living the same dream now. He composes, collaborates, and also plays his own music on stage as and when he gets a chance.

Having said that, sometimes it’s not easy/possible to get to play your own music as often as we musicians endeavour, since it’s not a mainstream music” – says Vishal Mehta.

He says, “I remember, in 2015, when I started writing and composing my first album “ALONE”. Being a drummer, it took me 2 years to compose, write, co-produce and then finally release it on 25 July 2017. It was a very big milestone for me. The experience has been exhilarating as I gained a lot of knowledge & learning and also had a chance to collaborate with various musicians. All the artists I’ve collaborated with, have been people who inspired me in every sense and gave me an unforgettable journey while recording & releasing “ALONE”. It still feels like a dream.” The album features 7 songs and there are numerous artists who came along in the journey and accompanied beautifully.

Then, again in 2019, came up with another single – GUFTAGU.

He says, “When you do perform your own music as a solo artist, it becomes the definite medium through which you present your own songs and it becomes important to you. Also, the very important aspect here is that the music; either an album or single is not literally coming from a composer/writer, but a drummer. So, the entire perspective is different and that’s why audience gets thrilled or wants to see this side too, of a musician. This created a lot of enthusiasm and inquisitiveness in people who wanted to see how a drummer (musician) could come up with his own music and can also acknowledge his/her music.

Vishal says, “Having released both, an Album (ALONE) & Single (GUFTAGU), on the digital platform, I feel that this medium is really a blessing for independent artists and as satisfying as it can be. I did release my album & single… both under the label “Vishal Mehta Live” and it did work for me”.

“Vishal Mehta Live” is now the name of the band also which he plays for and played numerous clinics, workshops and solos arranged by Zildjian Cymbals, Vater Drumsticks and Yamaha Drums.

He also shares, “I strongly feel, digital media is the very important medium which helps us to reach out to fans and helps independent artists gain popularity. Due to all this, I now proudly share, that I came out with my Second EP/ALBUM – “ONLY YOU”, in January 2021.

I collaborated with three important artists in this coming album, Ashok Roy who is also a dear friend & a bass player from Bombay, Peter Szendőfi – Master Drummer from Hungary, Budapest, and last but not least Nilanjana from Calcutta who sang the whole album. I would like to thank everyone for listening to my music and for their patronage.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on May 30, 2022 06:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).