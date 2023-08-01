HT Syndication

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], August 1: At a time when the franchise industry in India has been witnessing significant growth with over 300 new franchise companies starting up every year, Desi Vibes, a leading name in the culinary industry, is not far behind in elevating its business strategy. The restaurant chain has launched its highly-anticipated franchise model for aspiring entrepreneurs and food enthusiasts to be a part of its flavourful journey by owning and operating their very own Desi Vibes franchise.

After over two decades of success and recognition as an eating joint for its delectable Mughlai, North Indian cuisine and exhilarating beverages, Desi Vibes is now expanding its footprint across the nation, bringing the taste of authentic Indian cuisine to a broader audience while maintaining the same standard of quality and taste that has made it a beloved dining destination.

Desi Vibes'profitable FOCO model offers entrepreneurs the opportunity to open a restaurant in prime locations with an area between 1800-2400 sq. ft., moderate investment of ₹60 lakhs, ensuring a wide customer base and a promising return on investment (ROI)within 18 months.

The Desi Vibes franchise model offers a range of other benefits, making it an enticing proposition for potential franchisees:

· Proven Business Model: Franchisees will benefit from a well-established and proven business model that has been refined over the years to ensure optimal success. Franchise owners can be certain about great ROI and almost no risk of failure.

· Comprehensive Training and Support: Franchisees will receive comprehensive training in all aspects of restaurant operations, including cooking techniques, customer service, inventory management, and marketing strategies. Their culinary team and collaborators will provide their expertise in crafting and delivering irresistibly tempting menu options.

· Access to Premium Ingredients: Desi Vibes is committed to maintaining the authenticity and superior quality of its dishes. As a franchisee, access to the finest and freshest ingredients will be ensured to uphold the restaurant's culinary excellence.

· Marketing and Branding: Franchisees will benefit from the restaurant's strong brand presence and marketing initiatives. National and local marketing campaigns will be undertaken to promote the Desi Vibes brand and attract a steady flow of customers. Their FOCO model not only ensures the highest returns on minimal investment but also enables the franchisees to focus on other important venture and life goals

· Consistent Standards: Desi Vibes takes great pride in delivering consistent dining experiences across all its outlets. Franchisees will also be adhering to stringent quality standards to ensure that every customer receives the true Desi Vibes experience. With over 2 decades of experience in the food business, Desi Vibes is a veteran in the North Indian Cuisine.

· A low-Risk investment: It’s a low-risk investment opportunity with guaranteed returns, without the daily hassle of business operations.

To apply for a Desi Vibes franchise, interested individuals can visit the official website at [http://www.desivibes.in/grow-with-us.html] and fill out the user-friendly franchise application form. The Desi Vibes team will carefully evaluate each application, and shortlisted candidates will be invited for further discussions and to participate in the franchisee selection process.

Desi Vibes is a multiple award-winning Indian restaurant known for its authentic flavours, warm hospitality, and inviting ambience. With its roots deeply embedded in the diverse culinary heritage of India, Desi Vibes offers a journey through the country's rich gastronomic traditions. Each dish is carefully crafted to provide a memorable dining experience, making it a preferred destination for food lovers, families, and friends. They currently have two outlets in Delhi/NCR. Contact for further details -9873006699

