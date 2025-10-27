JECRC MeitY Partnership: When Government and Academia Join Hands to Shape a New Era of Entrepreneurship

NewsVoir

Jaipur (Rajasthan) [India], October 27: In a major boost to Rajasthan's startup ecosystem, the JECRC Incubation Centre (JIC) of JECRC University, Jaipur, has announced the state's largest-ever funding initiative in collaboration with the Ministry of Electronics and Information Technology (MeitY) Startup Hub, Government of India.

Also Read | Delhi Horror: 20-Year-Old Man Drugged and Raped MBBS Student, Threatened To Leak Sex Assault Video After Luring Her to Hotel Under Pretext of Party in Adarsh Nagar; Manhunt Launched.

Under this landmark partnership, 12 of Rajasthan's most promising startups will collectively receive funding support worth Rs. 1.8 crore.

The initiative is specially designed to strengthen the startup landscape of Rajasthan, with a focus on fostering innovation and entrepreneurship in Tier-2 and Tier-3 cities.

Also Read | Nara Rohith and Sireesha's Wedding Festivities Begin in Hyderabad; From Haldi to Sangeet, a Grand Celebration Awaits on This Date (Watch Video).

For the first time, prestigious national programs such as GENESIS and TIDE are being launched within a state-level technical university creating a "Shark Tank" like platform for emerging entrepreneurs to pitch and grow their ventures.

Startups will receive funding based on their stage of development from idea validation to prototyping and achieving market fit. A multi-level funding mechanism has been introduced to accelerate growth across these stages.

Under TIDE 2.0, four startups will receive grants of Rs. 7 lakh each. Additionally, under the GENESIS program, startups will be supported according to their maturity level up to Rs. 10 lakh for Early Idea (EIR), up to Rs. 40 lakh for MVP/Pilot Stage and up to Rs. 50 lakh for Investment/Scale-Up Stage.

The opportunity is exclusively open to Rajasthan-based startups including both individual innovators and DPIIT-registered startups with at least 51% Indian ownership.

The JECRC Incubation Centre not only extends financial assistance but also aims to create a transformative impact on the entrepreneurial landscape of smaller cities empowering startups from Rajasthan to compete on a global stage.

Over the past five years, JIC has supported more than 80 startups with cumulative funding exceeding Rs. 8 crore, along with providing state of the art facilities such as co-working space, investor connect, pilot connect and industry partnerships.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)