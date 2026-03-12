Wizz Financial Completes First Stablecoin-Powered Cross-Border Transaction from the US to 80 Countries with BitGo

VMPL

Dubai [UAE], March 12: Wizz Financial, the global fintech company specializing in cross-border payments and digital wallets, today announced the completion of its first stablecoin-powered cross-border remittance and treasury transaction originating from the United States, with capabilities into 80 countries, in partnership with BitGo Bank & Trust, N.A. ("BitGo"), an OCC-regulated digital asset trust bank and subsidiary of BitGo Holdings, Inc. (NYSE: BTGO). Through the partnership, Wizz Financial is utilizing BitGo's institutional-grade wallet infrastructure and e-trade services to facilitate the conversion of fiat currency into stablecoins, enabling near-real-time settlement, enhanced liquidity management, and compliant, scalable cross-border remittance flows across its global network as new corridors are progressively launched.

Also Read | Iran's 3 Conditions To End War With US and Israel; Rights, Reparations and Guarantee Against Future Aggression.

This transaction marks the launch of Wizz Financial's proprietary stablecoin and blockchain strategy through its Wizz Cross Border USA platform, designed to support both B2B and B2C cross-border payment flows.

By integrating blockchain rails into its existing remittance, card, and digital payments infrastructure, Wizz Financial aims to improve settlement speed, transparency, pricing efficiency, and liquidity management, while operating within established regulatory and compliance frameworks.

Also Read | Did Israel Strike North Korea's Embassy in Tehran? Here's a Fact Check of Viral Social Media Claim.

The Group's US platform is now live, enabling outbound payments from the United States to global receiving markets. It also provides ACH-type account capabilities to non-US customers, expanding access to US payment infrastructure for international users.

"The cross-border payments industry has been overdue for disruption. With this milestone transaction, Wizz Financial is proving that stablecoin technology, combined with robust regulatory compliance, can deliver what customers truly need: speed, transparency, and affordability at scale. We're building the future of global remittances, and this is just the beginning," said Amir Nagammy, Founder & CEO of Wizz Financial.

"Our investment in blockchain infrastructure has culminated in a direct settlement system that fundamentally reimagines treasury operations. By partnering with BitGo and leveraging stablecoin rails, we have eliminated the inefficiencies and delays that have plagued traditional cross-border payments. What was once a complex, multi-day process now happens in near-real-time, and we are making it accessible to businesses and individuals worldwide," said Ben Yaniv Chechik, Chief Technology Officer & Chief Product Officer of Wizz Financial.

"We're pleased to support Wizz Financial on this project and its work to improve cross-border payments" said Nick Coombs, Managing Director at BitGo. "BitGo's institutional platform is built with security and compliance in mind, providing the infrastructure to help solutions like Wizz Cross Border USA operate at scale."

The milestone demonstrates Wizz Financial's ability to combine regulated financial infrastructure with blockchain technology to support remittances, card programs, corporate settlements, and treasury flows across global markets. Wizz Financial plans to work closely with regulators, banks, payment networks and global partners to scale this model and extend stablecoin-based services to more corridors and customer segments. The company is also exploring additional blockchain partnerships and custody solutions to enhance operational efficiency and security across its ecosystem.

About Wizz Financial Group:

Wizz Financial is a financial technology company focused on transforming cross-border money movement and digital lending across strategic economic corridors spanning India, the GCC, Southeast Asia and the United States. Headquartered in the United Arab Emirates and India, the Group operates a hybrid neo-banking model that combines a unified digital wallet ecosystem with physical infrastructure to serve customers in both their home and resident jurisdictions through a single platform.

Wizz Financial offers a comprehensive suite of B2C and B2B services, including remittances, foreign exchange, card issuance and processing, digital wallets, secured lending, stablecoin treasury and liquidity solutions, and platform-as-a-service solutions, underpinned by an in-house cloud-native technology stack. The Group operates under more than 50 regulatory licenses worldwide with a network of over 500 branches. Wizz Financial was co-founded by Amir Nagammy and Abu Dhabi Capital Group (ADCG).

About BitGo:

BitGo (NYSE: BTGO) is the digital asset infrastructure company delivering custody, wallets, staking, trading, financing, stablecoins, and settlement services from regulated cold storage. Since 2013, BitGo has focused on accelerating the transition of the financial system to a digital asset economy. BitGo maintains a global presence and multiple regulated entities, including BitGo Bank & Trust, National Association, the first federally chartered digital asset trust bank owned by a publicly traded company. Today, BitGo serves thousands of institutions, including many of the industry's top brands, financial institutions, exchanges, and platforms, and millions of investors worldwide.

For more information, visit www.bitgo.com.

Disclaimer

This announcement and the stablecoin-powered cross-border transaction described herein are not applicable to India and do not involve any Wizz Financial India entities.

These activities are solely undertaken by Wizz Financial's overseas group entities in compliant jurisdictions.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by VMPL. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)