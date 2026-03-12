Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], March 12 (ANI): Sometimes, a simple get-together is enough to take people back to where it all began.

Actor Mrunal Thakur recently spent an evening catching up with her former co-stars from the television show 'Kumkum Bhagya,' a reunion that soon became a nostalgic treat for her fans.

The meet-up brought together several familiar faces from the show. Among those present were Supriya Shukla, who played Mrunal's on-screen mother in the series, along with Arjit Taneja and Madhu Raja.

Shukla, on Wednesday, took to her Instagram account to share glimpses of the evening. The actress posted a series of pictures giving fans a look at their gathering, where the cast appeared happy as they posed together after several years.

Mrunal looked beautiful in a lavender traditional salwar kameez, while the rest of the group shared smiles and laughter during the reunion.

Alongside the pictures, Shukla added a caption that read, "Mrunal apne pyaare se ghar mein der saara pyaar mazedaar khaana.. meetha.. aur baatein hum sab phir se wahin chale gaye jahaan se shuru hua tha ye rishta yoonhi tarakki karti raho pyaari ladki (Mrunal, in your lovely home there was so much love, delicious food, sweets, and wonderful conversations. We all went back to where this relationship had first begun. Keep growing and shining, dear girl)."

Take a look

Before she ventured into films, Mrunal became a household name when she appeared on television as Bulbul in 'Kumkum Bhagya.' Her character served as the show's second lead and soon became a fan favourite during its early run. The series itself became one of the most popular family dramas on Indian television. Mrunal eventually exited the show in 2016 after her character's storyline came to an end. Since then, she has transitioned successfully into films and established herself as a prominent face in the industry.

The actor was last seen in 'Do Deewane Sheher Mein,' where she starred opposite Siddhant Chaturvedi. She will next appear in 'Dacoit,' which also features Adivi Sesh. (ANI)

