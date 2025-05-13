VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 13: For the first time in India--and perhaps the world--the architectural community will witness a landmark initiative aimed exclusively at shaping, guiding, and empowering architectural careers. The WOArchitect Career Conclave (WCC) 2025, to be held on Saturday, 14th June 2025 at NESCO, Mumbai, promises to be a transformational event that opens up new horizons for architecture professionals, students, educators, and industry stakeholders. The event will be inaugurated by Chief Guest Shri Narayan Rane, Member of Parliament and former Union Cabinet Minister.

Curated by visionary architects and co-founders of the WOArchitect platform--Ar. Milind Surve and Ar. Snehal Jagdale Surve, both Directors at Alternate Angle and Alternate Angle Academy--WCC 2025 is a response to a long-standing gap in the architecture ecosystem. While design excellence remains at the heart of architectural education, few platforms truly focus on career pathways, cross-disciplinary opportunities, and strategic professional growth. WCC addresses this need head-on, offering a one-day immersive experience that blends career guidance, job prospects, higher education insights, and rich industry networking.

"This conclave was born from a simple yet powerful realisation--that architects in India often lack structured support when it comes to navigating their careers. We wanted to create a space that not only presents options but also enables architects to make informed, inspired choices," said Ar. Milind Surve, Co-Founder of WOArchitect. "Whether you're a fresh graduate, a mid-career professional, or someone looking to diversify into allied fields, WCC is the platform where ideas and opportunities converge."

The conclave's agenda spans a full day--from 10:00 AM to 7:00 PM--and features keynote addresses, expert-led seminars, dynamic panel discussions, a full-scale job fair with walk-in interviews, and a higher education showcase featuring premier institutions. Eminent speakers such as Ar. Hrishikesh Phadke, Ar. Rupali Gupte, Ar. Makarand Toraskar, and Ar. Amol Shimpi MRICS will share their expertise across domains like technology, research, education, legal frameworks, and management in architecture.

Highlighting the uniqueness of the conclave, Ar. Snehal Jagdale Surve shared, "This is not just an event--it's a movement. For too long, architects have struggled alone to discover what lies beyond conventional practice. WCC is our collective call to change that. We are building a holistic ecosystem that supports lifelong learning, upskilling, and the discovery of unconventional yet exciting career tracks. The response from the architecture community so far has been incredibly encouraging."

WOArchitect, the platform behind the conclave, already serves over 15,000 members through its online ecosystem that includes career tests, e-learning programs, job boards, and entrepreneurial resources. With WCC 2025, WOArchitect takes a major step forward in creating a real-world space for interaction, inspiration, and industry integration.

WCC 2025 is open to architects, students, employers, institutions, and anyone invested in the future of architectural practice and education. To register and learn more, visit www.woarchitect.com/wcc2025 or contact +91 86574 34090.

WOArchitect is a professional platform dedicated to helping architects discover career paths, educational opportunities, and a thriving business network. Through its innovative tools and expert-led initiatives, WOArchitect empowers the architecture community to achieve professional excellence.

