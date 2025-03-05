NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 5: Women Listed, a pioneering platform dedicated to empowering women entrepreneurs, proudly hosted the much-anticipated 4th edition of the 'Celebrating Excellence: Entrepreneur Awards 2024' which took place at the India Habitat Centre, Lodhi Road, New Delhi. Spearheaded by Ms. Meeta Gutgutia, the event spotlighted exceptional women entrepreneurs, business leaders, and professionals across industries including fashion, health & fitness, education, media, social enterprises, and beyond.

Since its inception in 2021, the 'Celebrating Excellence' Awards have served as a prestigious platform to recognize resilience, leadership, and innovation in women-led businesses. With each passing year, the awards have grown in stature, bringing together an inspiring mix of entrepreneurs, experts, and changemakers. This edition was bigger, bolder, and more impactful, celebrating the trailblazers who are redefining success across diverse fields. Our honorable jury was Poonam Barua, Dr. Ananta Singh Raghuvanshi, Dr. Prerna Kohli respectively.

The 4th edition of the 'Celebrating Excellence Awards 2024' witnessed a power-packed agenda featuring inspiring keynote addresses, an evening of well-deserved recognition, and insightful discussions with a panel spotlighting "'Why Visibility Matters to Women Entrepreneurs in India' with Meeta Gutgutia, Founder of Women Listed & Co-founder of Ferns N Petals (FNP) and Sipping Thoughts, Ms. Poonam Barua, Founder & CEO of WILL Forum India, and Ms. Simran Khara, Founder & CEO of Koparo Clean as panelists.

Ms. Meeta Gutgutia, Founder, Women Listed quotes, "The Celebrating Excellence Awards is more than just recognition at Women Listed- it's a movement empowering women entrepreneurs. Following its successful 4th edition, our mission to uplift, connect, and celebrate their resilience has resonated across India. With over 3,000 women-led businesses in the community, Women Listed continues to foster an ecosystem where women thrive, lead, and inspire. We are thrilled to associate with the WILL India Forum as a partner for their April leadership program. Additionally, expert-led online learning sessions will be introduced for women entrepreneurs starting next month."

The winners list is as follows:

* Vishakha Bhaskkar, Founder, Angrakhaa* Megha Arora, Owner, 3TENX* Meeta Nagpal, Co-founder, Musical Dreams* Akshi Khandelwal, Founder & CEO, Butterfly Ayurveda + Cafe Swasthya* Nishita Thakur, Co-founder & Business Head, KidsCur* Praneeta Kumar Shringi, Co-founder, Design Answers* Nilfa Saha Karamakar, Founder & Director, Niyat Films and Production* Nira Shah, Founder, Little Fingers* Samiksha Khanna, Co-founder & Principal Architect, Unorthodox Designs* Pooja Bhagwat, Founder, Ink & Bliss Calligraphy & Design* Shikha Agnihotri, Founder, Right Side Story* Palak Jain, Founder & CEO, Paws For Greens* Nidha, Founder & CEO, Morningwala* Prachi Kasliwal Dashora, Founder & Director, Sherringwood World School* Vani Talwar, Co-founder, Tidy Up & The Powder Room

Women Listed is a dynamic initiative designed to empower, connect, and amplify the voices of women entrepreneurs across India. By providing a platform for networking, marketing, learning, and collaboration, Women Listed has built a thriving community of over 3,000+ women-led businesses and professionals. The organization remains committed to fostering an inclusive entrepreneurial ecosystem where women can thrive, lead, and inspire.

Website: womenlisted.com.

