SRV Media

New Delhi [India], December 14: Workifys, a trailblazing freelancing marketplace connecting freelancers and companies, announces its groundbreaking platform designed to bridge the gap between talent and opportunity. Launched recently, Workifys aims to reshape the freelancing landscape by introducing a platform that champions fair opportunities and ensures project success without the burden of service fees.

Also Read | Jan-Lennard Struff Wins Comeback Player of the Year in ATP Awards 2023.

Workifys operates on a zero-service fee model, unlike traditional freelancing platforms, benefiting freelancers and clients. By eliminating fees commonly charged to freelancers and clients, Workifys significantly reduces project costs, allowing freelancers to keep what they earn and clients to optimize their project budgets.

In just one month since its launch, Workifys has onboarded over 40 freelancers and 20 clients, listing over 40 projects on the platform. Approximately 10 projects have been successfully assigned to freelancers, resulting in nearly 4 lakh INR worth of projects, with freelancers earning an additional 50,000 INR due to the zero-service fee policy.

Also Read | PKL 2023: Tamil Thalaivas Pull Off Stunning 38-36 Victory Against Telugu Titans.

"At Workifys we are not just changing the game; we're rewriting the rules. We aim to create an ecosystem where talent isn't diminished by fees, and every project is backed by a dedicated project manager," shared Pragnesh Aghera, Managing Director of Workifys. "Here, 0% service fees means freelancers can keep what they earn, and the project managers ensure the brand's project is a success."

Workifys takes a proactive approach to project management by assigning a dedicated project manager to each project, ensuring timely completion and client satisfaction. Moreover, the platform curbs irrelevant bids by charging for bids, streamlining the process for freelancers while reducing client workload.

"The brand's mission is to provide a centralized freelancing platform where freelancers and clients access everything necessary for effective work completion. Workifys is committed to empowering freelancers to find relevant work, increase their income, and manage projects efficiently while assisting clients in finding the right talent and managing projects seamlessly." added Pragnesh Aghera.

Critical features of Workifys include:

* A zero-service fee platform

* Personal project managers for each project

* A robust search algorithm matches talent with project requirements

* Ongoing plans to introduce new features empowering freelancers and clients to manage their work effectively

Workifys anticipates substantial growth, aiming to onboard 50,000 freelancers and host around 1.8k jobs within the next year, further establishing itself as a pivotal player in the freelancing industry.

For more information on Workifys and its services, visit: https://workifys.com/?utm_source=newsletter&utm_medium=news&utm_id=news-MDAx

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by SRV Media. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)