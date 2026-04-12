Haldwani (Uttarakhand) [India], April 12 (ANI): Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Sunday flagged off the 'Run for Awareness' rally in Haldwani under the Nasha Mukt Uttarakhand campaign.

Thousands of youths, students, public representatives, and prominent citizens participated in the event.

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Before flagging off the rally from MB Inter College ground, the Chief Minister said that the run is not merely a form of physical exercise, but a stride towards a healthy, prosperous, and drug-free Uttarakhand. He urged participants that as they move forward, the message should resonate across the state, that the youth of Uttarakhand are saying 'no' to drugs and 'yes' to life.

"Today's run is not just physical exercise, but an echo of our resolve for a healthy, prosperous, and drug-free Uttarakhand. Let the message spread from the streets of Haldwani across the state. Uttarakhand's youth are saying no to drugs and yes to life," he said.

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He described substance abuse as a "silent war" that is rapidly spreading, with the youth being its primary target. He noted that many young people fall into addiction casually, but it becomes extremely difficult to recover, affecting not only individuals but also the happiness of entire families.

The Chief Minister added that inspired by the 'Nasha Mukt Bharat Abhiyan' launched by Prime Minister Narendra Modi in 2020, the state government is working in mission mode to combat drug abuse. He highlighted that the Anti-Narcotics Task Force, formed in 2022, has led to the arrest of thousands of accused and the seizure of large quantities of narcotics. Additionally, Addiction Treatment Facility (ATF) centres are being operated, and such centres are also being established in all government medical colleges.

He further mentioned that to channel the energy of youth in a positive direction, 'Dagariya Clubs' have been formed, which are encouraging young people to stay away from drugs.

Appealing to the youth, the Chief Minister emphasized that the fight against drugs cannot be won through laws alone, it requires awareness and active participation from society, especially young people. He called upon everyone to pledge to stay away from drugs themselves and to spread awareness among friends and the community. He stressed that only with firm determination, not mere formality, can the goal of a 'Drug-Free Uttarakhand' be achieved.

He added that Uttarakhand is known for its spiritual heritage, cultural values, and energetic youth. If guided in the right direction, the youth can play a vital role in the development of the entire nation.

"Our state stands united against drugs. Devbhoomi Uttarakhand is known for its spirituality, traditions, cultural values, and energetic youth. This unique identity means that if our young people move in the right direction, they can play a vital role in the development of not only Uttarakhand but the entire nation," Dhami added.

On the occasion, the Chief Minister also administered an anti-drug pledge. (ANI)

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