Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 19: Godrej Industries Group, in partnership with The Global Centre for Healthy Workplaces (GCHW) and Arogya World, will host the Global Summit 2025 and the 14th Annual Healthy Workplace Conference on November 20-21, 2025, at Godrej One, Mumbai. Themed 'Workplace Health 2030: Redefining the Future, From Wellness to Vitality', the summit will convene global leaders, health experts, and corporate changemakers to shape health-first future for workplaces.

* Summit to explore mental health parity, cultural drivers of happiness, and measurable ESG-linked wellness metrics.

As the world of work undergoes rapid transformation driven by new-age technologies, demographic shifts and evolving employee expectations, workplace well-being has become a strategic business priority. The summit will spotlight holistic well-being as a strategy, mental health parity and inclusion, predictive health powered by AI, empathetic leadership and ESG-linked success metrics - all critical to building thriving, resilient organizations.

Ajay Bhatt, Group Head, Corporate Services, Godrej Industries Group, said: "At Godrej Industries Group, we view employee well-being as central to business sustainability. As the workplaces evolve, embedding health and empathy into organizational culture is not optional - it's essential. Through this summit, we aim to inspire actionables that create thriving, resilient teams and set new global standards for workplace health."

The two-day event will feature keynote addresses from Dr. Rati Godrej, Godrej Industries Group, who will speak on 'Where Leadership, Technology & Empathy Meet', and Banmali Agrawala, Chairman of Tata Advanced Systems, alongside Sumit Mitra, CHRO at Godrej Industries. Global thought leader, Hector Garcia, author of IKIGAI, will share insights on cultural drivers of employee health and happiness.

Across multiple sessions, global experts from organizations such as the OECD (France), National University of Singapore, Bridge Health (India), Tata Power, Reliance Industries, Pfizer, DU (UAE), and Nuvoco Vistas Corp. Ltd. will explore the intersection of digital innovation, leadership, and culture in advancing employee health. Key topics will include the role of AI in promoting well-being, leadership and mental health, and ESG-linked wellness metrics, with insights from global pioneers such as Petrobras, Allianz, Sanofi, Wipro, and Bayer. The Summit will also feature interactive workshops on mindfulness, case studies on personalized wellness programs, and networking opportunities to encourage cross-sector collaboration.

Barry Crisp, Marketing and Communications Director at the Global Centre for Healthy Workplaces, said, "Workplace health has evolved from a simple employee benefit to a strategic imperative for business vitality. This summit, themed 'Workplace Health 2030', is uniting global voices to move beyond traditional wellness and embed vitality, mental health parity, and ESG-linked metrics into the DNA of every organization. Our collaboration with Godrej Industries Group and Arogya World in Mumbai is a powerful demonstration that 'Good Health is Good Business' and the future of work must be health-first."

Srabani Banerjee, Chief of Programs at Arogya World, says, "The Global Summit this year will serve as an essential platform for global dialogue, collaborations, sharing breakthrough innovations, and forging high-impact partnerships needed to reframe and redefine the health agenda worldwide. We would like to thank our strategic partners Godrej Industries & Global Center for Healthy Workplaces for their extensive support in making this event a resounding success!"

The summit will also host the Global Healthy Workplace Awards, recognizing organizations that set benchmarks in employee wellness, and announce the launch of Arogya City Mumbai, a pioneering initiative to promote community health.

With over 40 international and Indian speakers, participation from 10+ countries, and recognition of some of the world's most progressive employers, the Summit promises to be a transformative platform advancing the global movement for healthy workplaces.

