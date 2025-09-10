New Delhi [India], September 10 (ANI): World Bank's Board of Executive Directors have approved a new program to support coastal communities in India, by protecting and conserving ecosystems, reducing plastic pollution and providing more and diverse jobs for people in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka.

According to a statement from the World Bank, the USD 212.64 million Strengthening Coastal Resilience and the Economy (SHORE) Project is part of the umbrella USD 850 million SHORE Program, which will address challenges faced by coastal communities in India.

The Project will support Tamil Nadu and Karnataka's implement their coastal zone management plans by helping 100,000 people through enhanced knowledge, skill development and by leveraging funds for government agencies and local communities.

It will also help 70,000 people, including women, receive training in sectors like sustainable tourism to gain new sources of income, the multilateral organisation said in their statement.

"India's Vision 2030 has recognized the potential of the blue economy to power its economic growth," said Paul Procee, the World Bank's Acting Country Director for India.

"This Project will help states tap into private sector sources to mitigate the impacts of plastic pollution and to foster eco-tourism in selected areas. For example, private sector intervention can help to strengthen plastic waste value chains and establish environment-friendly beaches while also creating economic opportunities for coastal communities."

The Project will help to conserve 30,000 hectares of seascapes in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka through planting of mangroves, restoration of sand dunes in combination with green and grey infrastructure such as breakwaters where necessary. It will help in coral protection and species such as dugongs, turtles, and birds.

"In 2019, Tamil Nadu was the first state in India to ban single-use plastics. This Project will enhance measures in Tamil Nadu and Karnataka through public awareness campaigns on recycling and plastics leakage, as well as bridging the gap between urban local bodies and the private sector for solid waste management in cities. Reducing plastic pollution will benefit 120,000 people," said Dinesh Aryal, Chabungbam Singh, and Avanish Kant, the Task Team Leaders for the Program.

The USD 212.64 million is part of the first phase of the SHORE Program loan from the International Bank of Reconstruction and Development (IBRD) and has a final maturity of 23 years, including a grace period of 6.5 years, the World Bank statement concluded. (ANI)

