PNN

New Delhi [India], April 7: World Health Day 2025 is a powerful reminder of the vital role health plays in shaping our lives. This year's focus highlights the importance of making healthy choices from the very beginning, setting the foundation for a brighter, more vibrant future. Experts from diverse fields are coming together to share insights on preventive care, nutrition, mental well-being, and holistic health practices. Their collective wisdom emphasizes that small, consistent steps toward healthier habits can lead to lasting positive impacts. As we celebrate this day, let's embrace expert advice to build a healthier tomorrow for ourselves and future generations.

1. Dr N. K. Tak, MBBS, MD, FIPS, MIASM, Ex S.R. at AIIMS, New Delhi, Consultant Neuropsychiatrist, Founder & CEO at Mental Healthcare Startup (Mann Clinic), Jaipur

World Health Day, celebrated on April 7th 2025, Brings Attention to the critical importance of mental health. The theme for this year reminds us that there is no health without Mental Health. Mental health is not only crucial for emotional well-being but is also treatable with the right care and support. It's essential to recognize that both mental and physical health are intertwined, and maintaining a balance in both is key to overall well-being. A healthy lifestyle starts with simple habits. Aim for 7 to 8 hours of quality sleep each night, and focus on a balanced diet. A high- protein, low-carbohydrate diet, along with salads before meals, can improve digestion and keep energy levels stable. Practice mindful eating by filling your plate to about 80% of your appetite, avoiding overeating. Incorporate physical activity into your daily routine. A 2-3 km walk daily, along with taking short walks after meals, can significantly improve your health. Meditation and yoga also play a major role in maintaining mental clarity and emotional peace. True health is a combination of physical, mental, emotional, social, sexual, financial, and spiritual well-being, Prioritize your health and mental well-being. If you're experiencing anxiety, stress, or depression, remember that help is available. Seek support from a professional to improve your quality of life.

2. Dr Mangesh Patil, MBBS, MS (General Surgery), DNB (Genito-Urinary Surgery), MNAMS (General Surgery), Robotic surgery training (USA), Head of Minimal Invasive Urology & Endourology, Consultant Urologist & Robotic Uro-Oncosurgeon (Robotic Surgery) - Sir HN Reliance Foundation Hospital, Girgaon, Saifee Hospital, Urocare Clinic, Andheri East, Mumbai

As a urologist, I emphasize the importance of early urological health for a lifetime of well-being. Healthy habits from childhood can prevent serious conditions such as kidney disease, urinary infections, and prostate issues later in life. Hydration is crucial--adequate water intake supports kidney function and reduces the risk of stones. Proper hygiene, especially in children, prevents infections, while early screening for congenital abnormalities ensures timely intervention. For men, regular prostate check-ups and lifestyle modifications, including a balanced diet and exercise, contribute to long-term urological health. Women should prioritize pelvic floor health to prevent incontinence and infections. Education on safe sexual practices helps prevent sexually transmitted infections (STIs) affecting the urinary tract. This World Health Day, let's promote early awareness, regular check-ups, and preventive care to build a healthier future for all. A proactive approach today ensures a bright, disease-free tomorrow.

3. Mansi Bansal Jhunjhunwala, Founder & CEO, MASSH Group of Hospitals

True health begins in the mind. In today's fast-paced world, we often overlook how our thoughts, habits, and daily choices shape our well-being. At MASSH Hospitals, we emphasize on mindful living--not just in diet, but in our overall approach to health. Prevention starts with awareness, and small shifts in mindset can lead to a lasting reduction in disease footprints. It's essential to pause, reflect, and reboot--whether by nourishing our bodies with detoxifying foods, stepping away from overwhelming thoughts, or reconnecting with nature and our inner selves. At MASSH, I make it a point to connect with patients, engaging in heartfelt conversations about mindfulness. Because when it comes to reducing the footprint of disease, mindfulness is the foundation. This World Health Day, let's commit to taking mindful steps--pausing, reflecting, and making conscious choices for a healthier future.

4. Dr Tushar Kranti Ghosh, MBBS, MS, MRCPS, Fellow in FESS, ENT, Head and Neck Surgeon, Specialist in Microscopic, Endoscopic, Laser & Coblation Surgery, Ghosh ENT Foundation, Kolkata

Advanced laser surgery is providing relief from nose, ear, and throat problems. Breakage of voice, persistent hoarseness, nodules or tumors on the vocal cords, or cancer, snoring, or ear issues are now being treated with advanced Lumines laser surgery available in Kolkata. This advanced treatment is providing relief from all sorts of nose, ear, and throat issues, explained Dr Tushar Kanti Ghosh, the director and ENT specialist at Ghosh ENT Foundation. It's been almost six months, but the hoarse voice of Manas Roy is not improving. Being a college teacher, taking classes had become very difficult. Without delay, after seeing a doctor and various tests, it was found that a small growth on the vocal cord was causing the voice breakage. The treatment involved a minor surgery. At Ghosh ENT Foundation in Salt Lake, the vocal cord issue was resolved using Lumines laser. Professor Manas Roy is now teaching students with a robust voice. This is the magic of Lumines laser surgery. Advanced laser surgery has greatly increased hope and confidence among patients for nose, ear, and throat treatments. Instead of conventional laser, Lumines laser can quickly resolve ENT issues. In some early-stage cancers, Lumines laser can be used instead of radiation for treatment. Additionally, this laser surgery is extremely effective for treating soft tissue tumors in the nose, ear, and throat. From children to senior citizens, laser's role is significant in treating snoring disorders (obstructive sleep apnea). If children have enlarged adenoid glands, it can be completely cured by coblation adenoidectomy. With the help of navigation, sinus surgery can be performed for permanent relief. At Ghosh ENT Foundation in Salt Lake, if the stapes bone in the ear is fixed, it can be safely vaporized with a laser, restoring hearing capacity without needing a hearing aid. In truth, Lumines laser has brought hope to ENT surgery. Ghosh ENT Foundation has two Lumines laser machines, which are not even available in large multispecialty hospitals. This advanced ENT hospital in Kolkata offers modern treatment for all nose, ear, and throat diseases.

5. Dr Shakti Singh Deora, MDS, Head & Neck Cancer and Microvascular Reconstructive Surgeon, Director - Compass Cancer Hospital, Ahmedabad Secretary- Asian Head Neck Cancer Foundation, Ahmedabad

World Health Day: Tune Into Yourself

Dr Shakti Singh Deora, Head Neck cancer surgeon, Ahmedabad would like to spread the message on prevention and early detection of cancer.

Pause. Breathe. Check in with your body--it's always speaking to you. If you feel Ulcer, a lump, discomfort, or something just doesn't feel right, don't brush it aside. Early whispers of illness are often silent. Regular screenings and timely check-ups can catch what your eyes can't see. Don't wait. Don't hesitate. & Don't fear.

This World Health Day, treat it like the precious gift it is. And while you care for the body, don't forget the mind. A few moments of stillness, a quiet prayer, deep breaths, or a short walk in nature--these simple acts of spirituality can anchor you in peace.

Make this a daily ritual. Because a calm mind leads to a lighter heart, and a lighter heart nurtures a stress-free, healthier body. Tune into yourself--your well-being begins with you.

6. Dr Taruna Yadav, Senior Ayurveda Doctor, Corporate Wellness Consultant, Founder of Dr Taruna's Wholistic Health

The World Health Day campaign "Healthy beginnings, hopeful futures" on maternal and newborn health is timely and critical. With nearly 300,000 women losing their lives annually due to pregnancy or childbirth, and over 2 million babies dying in the first month, the importance of preventive care cannot be overstated.

As an Ayurvedic doctor and preventive health advocate, I strongly believe that preventive health measures are crucial during this vulnerable phase. Many first-time mothers are unaware of what to expect or how to care for their own health and their child's well-being. Providing proper health education during this time can significantly improve outcomes.

Additionally, I recommend referring to Ayurvedic pre- and post-natal guidelines from the Samhitas. These ancient practices offer valuable insights to help women navigate this critical period, promoting both maternal and new born health.

7. Dr Rahul Singhal, Additional Director, Cardiology and Cardiac Electrophysiology, Fortis Hospital Jaipur

As we observe World Health Day 2025, themed 'Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures,' it's imperative to focus on maternal and newborn health. Dr Rahul Singhal, a leading cardiologist, emphasizes the importance of comprehensive care during and after pregnancy. He states, 'Ensuring the health of mothers and newborns is foundational for thriving communities. Regular antenatal check-ups, proper management of existing health conditions, and access to quality postnatal care are vital. Addressing risk factors such as hypertension and diabetes early can significantly reduce complications during pregnancy and childbirth. Additionally, supporting mental health and providing family-friendly policies contribute to the overall well-being of mothers, enabling them to nurture their children effectively. Investing in maternal health is not just a medical necessity but a societal imperative, paving the way for healthier future generations.

8.Dr Harivadan Lukka, Cardiothoracic, Vascular & Endovascular Surgeon

Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures - Dr Harivadan Lukka

On this World Health Day, the theme "Healthy Beginnings, Hopeful Futures" reminds us that good health starts with small, conscious choices. It's not just the absence of illness, but the presence of balance, movement, and care.

In every recovery I've witnessed, one thing is clear--healing begins with hope. A single breath, a shift in mindset, or a step toward support can change everything. Let's choose prevention, value recovery, and make wellness accessible for all. A healthier tomorrow begins today.

9. Dr Sanjay D Swamy, MBBS, DNB (Paediatrics), Fellowship in Paediatric Critical Care (IAP), Clinical Fellow in Paediatric Intensive Care (Birmingham, UK), Lead Consultant Paediatrician and Intensivist, Cloudnine hospital, Bangalore

World Health Day 2025 is a powerful reminder that the path to a healthier world begins with our children. As a pediatrician, I believe that healthy beginnings are the cornerstone of lifelong wellbeing. The early years of a child's life are critical -- proper nutrition, timely immunizations, regular health check-ups, and a nurturing environment can significantly shape their physical, emotional, and cognitive development.

Parents and caregivers must recognize the power they hold in shaping their child's health journey. From instilling good hygiene habits to encouraging physical activity and emotional expression, every small effort counts. Preventive healthcare and early intervention are key tools in reducing disease burden and promoting resilience.

This World Health Day, let's recommit to building a future where every child has the opportunity to grow up healthy, happy, and safe. Investing in our children's health is not just a responsibility -- it's a gift to the future. When we nurture young lives today, we lay the foundation for empowered, thriving adults who will lead a healthier tomorrow."

10. Dr Kamal Sagar, MDS, Periodontics (Mamc, New-Delhi), Fellowship in Implants, Boston University (USA), Consultant Implantologist at UAE, Saudi-Arabia and Kenya, Medical Director at UAE dental center

A healthy beginning in dental care is the foundation for a lifetime of good oral health. It all starts with establishing proper habits early on, such as brushing and flossing twice daily, visiting the dentist regularly, and maintaining a balanced diet. For children, its essential to introduce these practices at a young age, setting the stage for healthy teeth and gums as they grow. Early dental checkups allow dentist to identify potential issues before they become major problems, ensuring a lifetime of optimal oral as well as general health, since oral health is directly related to general health too. A good start also includes avoiding sugary snacks and drinks that can lead to tooth decay. As we age, maintaining these habits is crucial for preventing gum disease, cavities, and other dental problems. Ultimately, a healthy beginning in dental care leads to stronger teeth, better overall health, and a more confident smile throughout the life with mental peace.

