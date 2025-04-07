New Delhi, April 7: Amazon is introducing a new “Recaps” feature for Kindle users to help them recall plot points and characters in their Kindle book series. The feature aims to enhance the reading experience by providing a convenient way to dive back into stories. Customers have two options to access the latest version. Users can either download the software directly or wait for an over-the-air (OTA) update that will be rolled out in the coming weeks.

The Kindle book series new feature called "Recaps" is now accessible to readers in the United States. Amazon said, "Similar to the “Previously on…” segment before a TV show, Kindle’s new Recaps feature makes it easier than ever for readers to dive into the next book in their favorite series by providing a quick refresher on storylines and character arcs." Infinix Note 50s 5G Plus To Launch in India on April 18 With ‘Scent Technology’ in Its Marine Drift Blue Variant; Check Expected Specifications, Features and Price.

Kindle device readers in the US can now take advantage of the feature that provides short recaps for thousands of popular English-language eBooks in a series. These recaps are available for books that have been purchased or borrowed for making it easier for readers to keep track of the storyline. The Recaps feature is will help readers to better understand storylines and characters. It will allow them to explore complex narratives without disrupting the flow of reading. Samsung Awesome Intelligence: Samsung Galaxy A26 5G, Samsung Galaxy A36 5G, Samsung Galaxy A56 5G Features Circle To Search, Object Eraser and More; Check Details.

To check if a particular series includes Recaps, look for the series page in your Kindle Library. If Recaps are available, you will see a “View Recaps” button displayed on that page. You can also tap the three-dot menu within the series grouping, where the “View Recaps” option will also appear if the feature is supported for that series. The Recaps feature is currently accessible on all Kindle devices across the United States. The company has plans to roll it out soon on the Kindle app for iOS users.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Apr 07, 2025 01:43 PM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).