Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 2 (ANI): Chris Ripley, President and CEO of Sinclair Inc., expressed strong appreciation for India's expanding media and entertainment ecosystem during the Waves Summit 2025 held in Mumbai.

Speaking to ANI on the sidelines of the event, Ripley commended the Indian government and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting for opening up new avenues for global media collaboration.

Also Read | Spring'25 Semester in Fashion - Get Ready for an Exhilarating Journey in Fashion This Spring 2025 Semester!.

"This is the first Waves Summit, and my hats off to the Indian Government and the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting. They've opened up exciting opportunities for foreign investors and global media companies to collaborate, explore, and participate in India's dynamic creative economy," said Ripley.

Highlighting Sinclair's strategic focus in the Indian market, Ripley said, "Our primary focus here is on content distribution. We are also exploring partnerships with innovative Indian entities like Prasar Bharati, IIT Bombay, IIT Kanpur, and Intel. We are rolling out devices capable of receiving and streaming video content without any additional processing, which we believe will be a game-changer."

Also Read | Exploring Leisure Culture From the Himalayas to the Fjords.

Ripley also emphasised the immense global potential of Indian storytelling, citing the country's rich cultural heritage.

"India has thousands of years of stories, culture, and history that can be adapted for global audiences using AI tools and emerging technologies. With advances in both distribution and production, these stories are now more achievable and impactful than ever before."

The Waves Summit 2025 brought together leaders from the global media, entertainment, and technology sectors to discuss innovations, investments, and cross-border collaborations in digital content.

On Thursday afternoon, Prime Minister Narendra Modi inaugurated WAVES (World Audio Visual and Entertainment Summit). The four-day summit with tagline "Connecting Creators, Connecting Countries" is poised to position India as a global hub for media, entertainment, and digital innovation by bringing together creators, startups, industry leaders, and policymakers from across the world.

In line with the Prime Minister's vision of leveraging creativity, technology, and talent to shape a brighter future, WAVES integrates films, OTT, gaming, comics, digital media, AI, AVGC-XR, broadcasting, and emerging tech, making it a comprehensive showcase of India's media and entertainment prowess. WAVES aims to unlock a USD 50 billion market by 2029, expanding India's footprint in the global entertainment economy.

At WAVES 2025, India also hosts the Global Media Dialogue (GMD) for the first time, with ministerial participation from 25 countries. This marks a milestone in the country's engagement with the global media and entertainment landscape.

The Summit also features the WAVES Bazaar, a global e-marketplace with over 6,100 buyers, 5,200 sellers, and 2,100 projects. It aims to connect buyers and sellers locally and globally, ensuring wide-reaching networking and business opportunities.

WAVES 2025 witnesses participation from over 90 countries, with more than 10,000 delegates, 1,000 creators, 300+ companies, and 350+ startups. The summit will feature 42 plenary sessions, 39 breakout sessions, and 32 masterclasses spanning diverse sectors including broadcasting, infotainment, AVGC-XR, films, and digital media. (ANI)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)