NewsVoir

New Delhi [India], March 12: World University of Design commemorates International Women's Day in their own unique way. They conferred SrijanShakti National Awards on three women designers, honoring their contributions in the creative domain. Nominations for 2025 awards were invited under three categories and a distinguished panel of judges with expertise, vision, and deep commitment to the arts, design, and heritage decided the winners of this prestigious recognition. The panel comprised Rathi Vinay Jha, a pioneer in fashion education and cultural heritage; Padma Shri Geeta Chandran, the iconic Bharatnatyam dancer, vocalist, and arts advocate; and Pia Kaikonen, a globally recognized graphic designer and curator.

Also Read | Lilavati Hospital Black Magic News: Trustee Prashant Mehta Claims Unearthed 8 Kalashs Containing Human Bones, Skulls, Hair, and Rice.

The awardees include Nutan Dayal, who won the 'Design Entrepreneur of the Year Award' for driving sustainable fashion and expanding a purpose-driven apparel brand to 60+ countries, Dr. Shaon Sengupta who received the Industry 'Innovation Champion Award' for her leadership in digital healthcare design, shaping life-saving solutions, and Monika Khanna Gulati who was honored with the 'Social Impact Catalyst Award' for 25 years of leveraging design for sustainability, advocacy, and global social change.

Talking about instituting India's first-ever awards for women in design, Dr. Sanjay Gupta, Vice Chancellor, World University of Design, said, "The SrijanShakti Awards honor women in the creative field who are making a real impact with their work. These Women of Design stand out for their innovation, leadership, inclusivity, social impact, mentorship, and efforts to preserve culture through design. 'Srijan' means creativity, and 'Shakti' represents feminine power--together, they highlight the strong connection between women and creativity. Selected by a panel of experts, this year's winners truly inspire, and I warmly congratulate them all."

Also Read | Will Kylian Mbappe Play Tonight in Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 Match? Here's the Possibility of French Star Featuring in Starting XI.

World University of Design launched the SrijanShakti National Awards in 2024 to honor women in India's creative domain who excel in innovation, leadership, inclusivity, social impact, mentorship, cultural preservation, and technology-driven creativity. The prestigious awards were conferred on the sidelines of World University of Design's flagship event, Indian Women in Design. In addition to SrijanShakti National Awards 2025, this day-long event featured a keynote address, engaging panel discussion, and a narrative session on stories of Women Shaping Design. Through this initiative, World University of Design reaffirms its commitment to shaping a future where creativity knows no gender boundaries, and all voices are valued in the World of Design.

On the occasion, a dialogue by prominent thought leaders was held on the past, present, and future roles of women in the design industry. The panel highlighted pioneering women entrepreneurs shaping the design industry with vision, innovation, and leadership. Panelists included Neeraj Manchanda (Moderator), Co-founder and Partner at BARGAD DESIGN; Rumzum Chatterjee, a prominent figure in the infrastructure sector known for her strategic leadership and deep commitment to human capital management; and Sunita Shanker, a celebrated craft-based fashion and textile designer and founder of Sunita Shanker Studio. These trailblazers have built successful businesses, overcoming challenges with resilience. More than addressing gender bias, the discussion focused on strategies, successes, and bold ideas for a more inclusive and dynamic design ecosystem.

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)