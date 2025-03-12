Having won the first-leg 2-1, Real Madrid CF are now set to lock horns with Madrid Derby rivals Atletico Madrid yet again for the second-leg clash. Atletico Madrid will be hosting the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 round of 16 match on March 13, at the famous Metropolitano Stadium in Madrid, Spain from 1:30 AM IST (Indian Standard Time). The first-leg clash at the iconic Santiago Bernabéu was a closely fought contest, where Real Madrid got an early lead from Rodrygo's goal in the fourth minute, and Brahim Diaz with a 55th-minute goal took the lead and sealed it off after Julian Alvarez of Atletico equalized earlier in the 32nd minute. Real Madrid's two key forwards Vinicius Jr. and Kylian Mbappe couldn't score in that match. Liverpool 0(1)-1(4) PSG UEFA Champions League 2024-25: Gianluigi Donnarumma Stars As Paris Saint-Germain Knock Reds Out, Advances Into Final Eight.

Carlo Ancelotti's men were the better side by far in the first leg of UCL pre-quarters. They do hold an advantage yet again, having the lead, only a draw will help them reach the quarters. Being an injury-ridden side, Real Madrid's key strength has been their attacking trio of Kylian Mbappe, Vinicius Jr., and Rodrygo. Among them, the new signing Kylian Mbappe has been in hot form after some initial hiccups. He even scored a hattrick in the second leg against Manchester City in the previous UCL 2024-25 round.

Will Kylian Mbappe Play in Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Match?

Kylian Mbappe is part of the Real Madrid squad which will play the Atletico Madrid vs Real Madrid UEFA Champions League 2024-25 Round of 16 second-leg match. He is fully fit and was seen training with the rest of the squad. So, it can be assumed that Kylian Mbappe will be playing this crucial Madrid Derby. Cristiano Ronaldo Calls Kylian Mbappe ‘Beast’ in Recent YouTube Upload, Shades Light on His Retirement and Scoring (Watch Video).

Carlo Ancelotti is unlikely to make changes in the side ahead of the knock-out tie. So, Kylian Mbappe is expected to start as usual, in the 4-4-2 formation. He is expected to be fielded up front with Vinicius Jr. The 26-year-old French forward has been in good form this season, scoring seven goals, and providing one assist in 11 UCL 2024-25 games. He also has 18 goals and three assists in 25 La Liga 2024-25 games.

