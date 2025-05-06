VMPL

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], May 6: At the recently concluded WAVES 2025 summit in Mumbai which was inaugurated by Hon. Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi; WorldOne Enterprises Pvt Ltd made a groundbreaking announcement, launching Indiaone.ai, a first-of-its-kind AI-powered platform in India featuring cutting-edge capabilities across conversational AI, advanced video processing, and content tokenization.

Siddhartha Srivastava the CEO/ Founder of Indiaone.ai said, "Having pioneered Cable TV, Satellite TV, and OTT/ IPTV over the past few decades, it gives me tremendous self-satisfaction to once again launch India's First AI platform incorporating Chat AI, Video AI and Tokenization AI, with over 1.8 trillion parameters computational capability."

The revolutionary Tokenization platform and tech will allow thousands of content producers / copyright owners to monetize their content and IP instantly. Indiaone.ai is being launched in collaboration with 3 Body Labs is a Silicon Valley, Palo Alto, CA USA -based AI company specializing in advanced video generation and style transformation technologies for the film industry. Its innovative AI tool-the Universe Simulator- helps content creators efficiently produce captivating long-form videos, with applications spanning entertainment, advertising, and more.

Additionally, 3 Body Labs has a deep partnership with the globally renowned IP The Three-Body Problem, holding exclusive AI generation and training rights for its content, further enhancing its capabilities in AI-driven storytelling experiences.

A major highlight of the launch was Anteryami Chat AI, an intelligent AI service system developed and exclusively maintained by Anteryami Technology Group.

Anteryami, with a computational capability exceeding 1.8 trillion parameters, now stands as India's most expansive and powerful integrated AI platform. It is poised to revolutionize AI applications across industries by integrating deep vertical industry specialization, focusing on high-stakes sectors such as healthcare diagnostics, financial risk modeling, and smart manufacturing.

These capabilities ensure enhanced data security, precision, and real-time decision-making. Anteryami also features proprietary enterprise workflow APIs that allow seamless integration into systems like ERP, SCADA, and predictive logistics, driving improved supply chain performance and operational efficiency.

Indiaone.ai further advances the ecosystem with AI-driven video processing powered by 3 Body Labs USA, offering next-generation tools including animation, face swap, and AI-assisted directing to enhance content creation capabilities. Adding to this innovation landscape is Giggle.Fun, which introduces India's first plug-and-play tokenization platform designed for Bollywood and independent creators. This platform enables fractional ownership, licensing, and monetization of digital content, opening new pathways for creators to engage with audiences and generate revenue.

A separate Tokenization IPO listing for large content libraries and major creators is also under development. Market Enthusiasm & Investment Interest Indiaone.ai generated significant industry interest during WAVES 2025, with leading media giants eager to adopt the platform.

Additionally, venture capital firms expressed keen investment interest. However, Siddhartha Srivastava, CEO & Founder of WorldOne Enterprises, clarified: "We will consider investments only post-launch, ensuring proper valuation before dilution."

Backing the platform's prospects, APC PARTNERS LTD., a regulated multi sector fund from Hong Kong, has offered to invest USD 10 million post-launch at a valuation of USD 50 million. Virendra Nath, MD of APC Partners, stated:

"We are highly optimistic about Indiaone.ai, as it is India's only integrated AI platform with full-scale capabilities in Chat AI, Video Processing, and Content Tokenization."

Roger wu - Founder CEO of 3 body labs USA said " We are very excited to partner with Industry pioneer Siddhartha Srivastava of Indiaone.ai to introduce what is arguably cutting edge AI tech from 3 body labs for the first time in India - one of the world's biggest AI tech markets "

Indiaone.ai is a next-gen AI solutions platform, unifying conversational AI, video processing, and digital content monetization into a seamless ecosystem. Developed by WorldOne Enterprises, it is poised to revolutionize India's tech landscape. For more information, visit www.indiaone.ai.

