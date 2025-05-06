Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 Live Streaming and Telecast Details: Mumbai Indians have won their last six games on the bounce in the Indian Premier League and next face the Gujarat Titans at home this evening, looking to continue their victorious run. The Hardik Pandya-led team are third in the points table and a strong showing against Gujarat should see them jump to the top spot, an exceptional feat considering how poor they were at the start of the campaign. Opponents Gujarat are fourth and they too need to put a strong end to the group phase in order to make it to the next round. Mumbai Indians versus Gujarat Titans will be streamed on the JioHotstar app and telecast on the Star Sports network from 7:30 PM IST. IPL 2025 Points Table Updated With NRR: Sunrisers Hyderabad out of Play-Off Race After SRH vs DC Match Called-Off Due to Wet Outfield.

Kagiso Rabada is back with Gujarat after serving a month-long suspension for use of a banned recreational drug. It will be interesting to see if he can make the playing eleven in this game. B Sai Sudarshan, Shubman Gill, and Jos Butler will do the bulk of the scoring for the away team. The form of Prasidh Krishna and Mohammad Siraj will be key in this battle.

Rohit Sharma has emerged as a pivot for Mumbai at the top of the order and after a series of poor scores, he looks unstoppable now. Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Will Jacks, and Hardik Pandya are all scoring for the team and with Jasprit Bumrah leading the wicket-taking carnage, Mumbai looks confident. MI vs GT IPL 2025, Mumbai Weather, Rain Forecast and Pitch Report: Here’s How Weather Will Behave for Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans at Wankhede Stadium.

When is MI vs GT IPL 2025? Know Date, Time and Venue

Mumbai Indians take on Gujarat Titans in match 56 of IPL 2025 on Tuesday, May 6. The Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match is set to be played at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai and it starts at 7:30 PM IST (Indian Standard Time).

Where to Watch Live Telecast of MI vs GT Match in IPL 2025?

Star Sports Network is the official broadcast partner of IPL 2025. Fans in India can watch the MI vs GT IPL 2025 live telecast on Star Sports 1 SD/HD, Star Sports 1 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2, Star Sports 2 Hindi SD/HD, Star Sports 2 Kannada, Star Sports Tamil, Star Sports 1 Telugu TV channels. For MI vs GT IPL 2025 online viewing options, read below.

How to Get Free Live Streaming of MI vs GT Match in IPL 2025?

JioHotstar is the new online streaming platform after the merger between JioCinema and Disney+ Star. JioHotstar will provide IPL 2025 live streaming in India. Fans in India can watch the Mumbai Indians vs Gujarat Titans IPL 2025 match live streaming on the JioHotstar app and website. For complete coverage of the match, viewers will need to pay subscription charges. It will be a high-scoring game with Mumbai emerging as the winners here.

