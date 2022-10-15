Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], October 15 (ANI/PRNewswire): Woxsen University, with a key focus on Ethics, Responsibility and Sustainability, has initiated a new project termed as 'Rural Entrepreneurship' that aims to uplift the rural community surrounding Woxsen University.

A team formed by Woxsen University students, faculty and non-academic staff led by Dr Bhairab Chandra, School of Business, initiated the project identifying key areas of concern in the local communities. Lack of knowledge on investment sourcing and difficulty in identification of training methods for their interests have been identified as major issues faced by local communities.

After a detailed discussion between the Rural Entrepreneurship team and the rural community around Woxsen, the areas of interest among the community members have come to their attention. They include - Setting up a dairy farm, training to become a professional DJ, opening a General Store and more.

As part of the project, the team has met with a widow who took up tailoring as her profession to run the house and feed her two children. With minimal resources she has, she is providing employment to 6-10 local girls by training them in tailoring with one sewing machine she has at her home. Although a few upgraded machines would make her work easy and can build a business to her, getting a bank loan isn't easy for them.

Rural Entrepreneurship team also met the principal of Govt. High School Kamkole, from whom they have gathered data of meritorious students. As part of the project, these students are being trained at Woxsen University campus on the aspects of entrepreneurship, incubation and funding. Interestingly, various artistic features were identified among the members which led to a revision and re-orientation of the plan of action towards not just core entrepreneurship but artistic ventures as well.

The upcoming sessions hosted on weekly basis, will be addressed to the age groups between 28 to 39 years old.

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Liberal Arts & Humanities. With 92+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #13, All India Top 150 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2022, Rank #16, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2021 and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal.

