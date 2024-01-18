PRNewswire

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], January 18: Woxsen University proudly announces its recognition as one of the distinguished PRME champions for the year 2024, solidifying its position among the top 47 global business schools committed to advancing sustainable business education. This marks Woxsen's second consecutive inclusion in the prestigious Principles for Responsible Management Education champions, (PRME) an initiative of the United Nations' Global Compact.

The PRME Champions constitute a group of dedicated business and management schools from across the PRME community that are committed to working collaboratively to develop and promote activities that address shared barriers for PRME community, and which deliver value for business & society at large. Previous collaborations undertaken by PRME Champions include the Climate Literacy Training for Business Schools, the formulation of Blueprint for SDG Integration and establishment of its extended library, and more.

In 2024-25 Champions Programme, Woxsen will actively contribute to advancing the recommitment to refreshed seven principles of PRME. This includes engagement in Thematic Roundtables aimed at generating innovative ideas and solutions to institutional challenges within business schools supporting the PRME strategy and align with vision of United Nations' Global Compact in completing actions towards achieving Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs).

As a flagship PRME programme, the Champions initiative provides a platform for faculty members to develop and share collaborative educational methods, serving as a 'living lab' for ambitious new ideas fostering the next generation of sustainability-driven business schools and management-related higher education institutions in support of the SDGs. The champions will play a pivotal role in curating content for the upcoming PRME Commons, a digital space facilitating accountability, exchanges and learning among members of the PRME community.

Dr. Raul V Rodriguez, Vice-President, Woxsen University said, "Securing a place among the PRME Champions isn't just a feather in Woxsen's cap, it is a testament to the institution's drive and commitment. We're not merely shaping responsible leaders, we're launching changemakers who will redefine the business landscape and contribute to the United Nations' Sustainable Development Goals (UN SDGs) through business. Prepare for disruption, powered by purpose."

For More Information about PRME Champions 2024 visit: https://www.unprme.org/prme-champions/

About Woxsen University, Hyderabad:

Woxsen University, located in Hyderabad, is one of the first private universities of the state of Telangana, India. Renowned for its 200-acre state-of-the-art campus and infrastructure, Woxsen University offers new-age, disruptive programs in the fields of Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, Sciences and Liberal Arts & Humanities. With 120+ Global Partner Universities and Strong Industry Connect, Woxsen is reckoned as one of the top universities for Academic Excellence and Global Edge. Woxsen is Ranked #101+ Masters in Business Analytics Program, #151+ Masters in Finance Program, #151 Masters in Management Program by QS Business Masters World Ranking, 2024, #12, All India Top 100 B-Schools by Times B-School Ranking 2023, Rank #15, All India Top Pvt. B-School, BusinessWorld 2022, and features in India's Best B-Schools beyond IIMs by Dalal Street Investment Journal 2023

