Mumbai, January 18: Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra is the top variant offered in the Samsung Galaxy S24 series, launched on January 17 globally during the Galaxy Unpacked event. The event was live-streamed and watched in India at 11:30 PM. During Galaxy Unpacked, Samsung highlighted the Galaxy AI and its top features like real-time interpretation of phone calls, ProVisual engine for gaming, summarising notes using AI, and Google-powered 'Circle to Search' option.

With all these options and more, the Galaxy S24 series has become the first smartphone lineups that gave a peak into the future of smartphone artificial intelligence technology. The series brought many changes to the table in terms of camera, design, performance and more. Here are the complete details about Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra smartphones. Samsung Live Event Today at 12 PM; Check Offers on Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra and Other Models, Know How To Watch Live Streaming.

Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

On February 17, 2023, the flagship smartphone Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra was launched with the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 mobile platform. It packs a 5,000mAh battery, Corning Gorilla Glass Victus 2, Quad-camera setup including 200MP wide-angle camera, 10MP/10MP telephoto camera, 12MP ultra-wide camera and 12MP front camera for taking high-quality selfies. The camera setup offered Optical Zoom at 3x and 10x and Digital Zoom at up to 100x. In terms of display, the S23 Ultra was launched with Edge Quad HD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with up to 120Hz refresh rate, 1,750nits peak brightness and 3088x1440 resolution.

On January 17, 2024, almost after a year, Samsung introduced its new Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra globally. Compared to the previous model, the company upgraded a few significant things that set the new model apart. First, the new Samsung S24 Ultra comes with the latest Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 mobile platform that supports GenAI. Second, the smartphone offers Galaxy AI features like Circle to Search, Live Translate, Note Assist and Photo Assist.

The new Galaxy S24 Ultra's unique features include a new QHD+ Dynamic AMOLED 2X display with 2,600nits of brightness and 3120x1440 resolution and 3x and 5x Optical Zoom, 2x and 10x Optical Quality Zoom, up to 100x Digital Zoom. The new S4 Ultra model is available in three Titanium Violet, Titanium Gray and Titanium Black colours compared to the S23 Ultra, which is available in Green, Phantom Black, Lavender, and Cream colours. Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra, Samsung Galaxy S24+, Samsung Galaxy S24 Launched, Company Opens Pre-Booking for ‘Made in India’ Smartphones; Check Prices and Sale Details.

Price Comparison of Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra vs Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra

In terms of storage, Galaxy S24 Ultra and Galaxy S23 Ultra offer 256GB, 512GB, and 1TB of internal storage options. The Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra provides only a 12GB RAM option, while the Samsung Galaxy S23 Ultra has 8GB and 12GB options. The Galaxy S24 Ultra with 256GB storage is launched at Rs 1,29,999, 512GB storage at Rs 1,39,999 and a 1TB variant at Rs 1,59,999. The Galaxy S23 Ultra is available at Rs 1,24,999, Rs 1,34,999 and Rs 1,54,999.

