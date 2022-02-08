New Delhi [India], February 8 (ANI/TPT): On the occasion of Safer Internet Day, Wranga, an ecosystem for digital parenting is launching India's very first platform as an app that seeks to provide Indian parents with a control and safety net on their child's digital consumption.

Founded by four partners, Amitabh Kumar, Ashish Jaiman, Manish Tiwari and Sarada Prasanna Das, experts who have been working in the field of online safety for the last 8 years, realised a dire need to have a platform that can help parents provide mentorship to their children in the digital space. The idea and the concept of the platform went into execution in New Delhi in February 2020 before COVID-19, as the founders witnessed the growing digital consumption by children and how parents felt pressured and often clueless on finding a digital balance in their child's life.

Wranga is that friend, philosopher and guide who will help parents navigate cyberspace, and help them to make informed choices for their child's well-being. It is available on both Google Play and Apple App Store for download with features like parental control, reviews on movies, TV shows apps and games, blogs and advice along with filtering web content.

With the Wranga App you can check content ratings, reviews, and recommendations customized for your child, before allowing them to watch an available film or a show on any OTT platform. This technology helps to minimise exposure to risks as you are now able to check the content review and take a call for your child's digital consumption accordingly.

In the words of the founders, "The content has been reviewed by experts who also flag issues within the app, game, film if any. We also have a practical advisory board helping parents in day to day parenting. As long as your child doesn't turn into an adult, Wranga is here to keep a check on the learnings they are receiving from their early childhood to puberty".

The vision Wranga holds is to investigate how parents weigh the potential benefits and risks of their child's use of electronic devices and online activity, which aspect of their child's online activity concerns them the most, and how confident they are in their ability to supervise their child's use of technology.

Wranga is here to revolutionise the digital space for parents by helping them better navigate the digital world for their children.

Wranga is the best digital parenting app, providing you an online platform of content ratings, reviews, parenting advice and recommendation, promoting positive digital consumption. It is a unique ecosystem providing parents the opportunity to not just control but help align the children in the right direction and teach them to use the internet for the good.

For more information about the brand, please visit https://wranga.in/

