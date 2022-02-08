Maruti Suzuki has started accepting the bookings for the 2022 Baleno in India. The carmaker is said to announce the pricing of the new Baleno on February 23. Interested customers can book their 2022 Baleno by paying a token amount of Rs 11,000 via the Maruti Suzuki Nexa website or at the nearest Maruti Suzuki Nexa showroom. The upcoming Baleno is rumoured to come with a major cosmetic upgrade and new features. Maruti Suzuki Sales Decline 24% to 1,38,335 Units in October, 2021.

The car is claimed to be a technologically advanced premium hatchback. New exterior features might include sharp-looking front fascia, new L-shaped wraparound projector headlamps, LED DRLs and more. The new Baleno is expected to come in 7 variants - 4 manual and 3 AMT versions.

It is likely to be offered in 6 colours - Celestial Blue, opulent red, luxe beige, pearl arctic white, grandeur grey, splendid silver.

New Maruti Suzuki Baleno (Photo Credits: Maruti Suzuki)

Under the bonnet, the upcoming Baleno is speculated to get the same 1.2-litre petrol engine. The engine could be offered, with either a VVT unit or a dual jet, along with a 12V mild-hybrid tech. Transmission options might include a 5-speed MT as well as AMT. On the inside, 2022 Baleno is rumoured to come with a large free-standing touchscreen infotainment system, restyled V-shaped air-con vents, multifunction steering wheel, LED lighting, auto climate control, push-button start/stop and more.

