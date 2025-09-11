VMPL

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], September 11: The World Telugu Information Technology Council (WTITC), a global platform uniting Telugu technocrats across the world, today announced the appointment of Mr. Venkateswarlu (Venkat) Boora, Founder & CEO of Spryple, as its new State Joint Secretary. His swearing-in ceremony is scheduled for September 27, 2025, further reinforcing WTITC's commitment to nurturing leadership that drives innovation and international collaboration.

Mr. Boora, a seasoned IT leader with over 25 years of global experience, has worked with industry giants such as TCS and Accenture, delivering cutting-edge solutions for Fortune 500 clients including Zurich Financial Services, Bank of America, and Ericsson across North America, Europe, and Asia-Pacific.

As a serial entrepreneur, he has successfully built companies like Sanela Healthcare Software and Sreeb Technologies, where his solutions powered prestigious organizations including ISRO. Today, as the Founder & CEO of Spryaple, he leads the development of an AI-powered workforce management platform, helping small and medium businesses worldwide adopt scalable and affordable technology.

His contributions to technology and entrepreneurship have earned him multiple recognitions, including an Honorary Doctorate from a Malaysian University. Representing Spryple, and Indian innovation on the global stage, he has participated in major technology summits such as LEAP 2025 (Saudi Arabia), GITEX (Europe & Dubai), and ITServe Synergy (USA), building global alliances and expanding India's presence in emerging technologies.

WTITC Chairman Sundeep Kumar Makthala welcomed the appointment, stating: "Venkat's global experience and entrepreneurial achievements make him the ideal choice to strengthen WTITC's leadership team. His appointment reflects our mission of fostering innovation, expanding global collaborations, and creating opportunities for Telugu IT professionals worldwide."

Expressing his gratitude, Mr. Venkateswarlu Boora said: "I am truly honored to take on this responsibility with WTITC. Together, we will continue building platforms that empower Telugu IT talent, drive innovation, and position our community as a global force in technology."

The swearing-in ceremony on September 27, 2025, will mark a significant milestone for WTITC as it continues to expand its leadership and reinforce its global mission of empowering Telugu-speaking IT professionals.

