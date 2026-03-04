Sao Paulo [Brazil], March 4 (ANI): Brazil's economy expanded by 2.3 per cent in 2025, taking the country's Gross Domestic Product (GDP) to R$12.7 trillion at current prices, according to figures released by the Brazilian Institute of Geography and Statistics (IBGE). GDP per capita reached R$59,687.49, marking a real annual increase of 1.9 per cent.

According to Brasil 247, data from the Quarterly National Accounts indicated that all three principal sectors -- agriculture, industry and services posted growth during the year, highlighting the economy's resilience despite tight monetary conditions.

Agriculture was the strongest-performing segment, surging 11.7 per cent on the back of productivity improvements and record harvests. Corn production jumped 23.6 per cent, while soybean output rose 14.6 per cent, both hitting historic highs. Livestock farming also made a positive contribution.

Industrial activity delivered mixed results. Extractive industries, supported by oil and gas output, grew 8.6 per cent. Construction recorded a modest rise of 0.5 per cent. However, manufacturing dipped 0.2 per cent, while electricity, gas, water, sewage and waste management declined 0.4 per cent, as reported by Brasil 247.

The Services sector expanded 1.8 per cent, with all sub-segments reporting gains. Information and Communication led growth at 6.5 per cent, followed by Financial and Insurance Activities at 2.9 per cent and Transportation at 2.1 per cent. Trade rose 1.1 per cent, while public administration and social services edged up 0.5 per cent.

Rebeca Palis, National Accounts coordinator at IBGE, said Agriculture, Extractive Industries, Information and Communication, and Other Services together accounted for 72 per cent of total Value Added, noting these sectors were less exposed to restrictive monetary policy.

On the demand side, Household Consumption increased 1.3 per cent, slowing from the previous year due to high interest rates. Government spending rose 2.1 per cent, while investment climbed 2.9 per cent.

In the fourth quarter, GDP inched up 0.1 per cent, with Services and Agriculture offsetting a contraction in Industry. The next GDP update for Q1 2026 is due on May 29. (ANI)

