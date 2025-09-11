The upcoming India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 clash could face a major hurdle after a public interest litigation (PIL) seeking the cancellation of the IND vs PAK match has been filed before the Supreme Court of India. The Indian national cricket team are set to lock horns against the Pakistan national cricket team on September 14 in Dubai, in their second Group A match of the Asia Cup 2025. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Tickets Remain Unsold: Absence of Virat Kohli, Rohit Sharma and Babar Azam Affecting Ticket Sales?.

As per a report in The Times of India, four law students, headed by Urvashi Jain, have filed the petition through advocates Sneha Rani, Abhishek Verma, and Md. Anas Chaudhary argues that the IND vs PAK Asia Cup 2025 match undermines national dignity and disregards the sacrifices of the Indian armed forces and civilians.

The plea further has requested the apex court to intervene and further direct the quick implementation of the National Sports Governance Act 2025 to regulate sporting affairs in the future. India vs Pakistan Asia Cup 2025 Tickets: How To Buy IND vs PAK T20I Cricket Match Tickets Online.

Ever since the Pahalgam Terror Attacks and Operation Sindoor, relations between India and Pakistan have been volatile, with both nations imposing several bans and restrictions on bilateral trade. The public sentiments in India has been unappreciative of the BCCI's decision to play in the Asia Cup 2025, with India and Pakistan clubbed together in the same group.

Meanwhile, Suryakumar Yadav and Co kicked off their Asia Cup 2025 campaign with a record-breaking win over the United Arab Emirates last evening in Dubai, and gear up to face Pakistan on September 14 next.

(The above story first appeared on LatestLY on Sep 11, 2025 10:21 AM IST. For more news and updates on politics, world, sports, entertainment and lifestyle, log on to our website latestly.com).