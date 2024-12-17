HT Syndication

Delhi [India], December 17: INDEA (Indian School for Design of Automobiles), in collaboration with XLRI-Delhi NCR, successfully hosted The INDEA Debate 2024 at the India Habitat Centre in New Delhi. The event provided a platform for leading minds from automotive design and design management to discuss and shape the future of mobility design. The debut year's topic, 'Does India Need a Design DNA'?, focused on the need for a distinctive automotive design language rooted in Indian culture, heritage, and ethos. As India continues to rise as a global automotive hub, the debates addressed the need for the country to carve its own identity in the world of automotive design.

Also Read | POCO M7 Pro 5G and POCO C75 5G Launched in India; Know Price, Specifications and Features.

The debut debate was inaugurated by Sasmit Patra - Member of Parliament, Rajya Sabha, Retd. Justice Indira Banerjee, Father Casimir, and Avik Chattopadhyay, marking a significant beginning for INDEA's thought leadership initiatives

The INDEA Debate is an annual initiative underscoring INDEA's dedication to promoting innovation, thought leadership, and unique perspectives in automotive design. The inaugural event featured an esteemed panel of speakers, including Jean-Paul Oyono (Industrial Designer and Consultant, Member of the Academic Council, INDEA), Anand Sharma (Co-founder, Studio 34 Designart Pvt Ltd.), Saurabh Singh (Head of Design at Maruti Suzuki, India), Sathiyaseelan G (Vice President Design- Styling at Ashok Leyland), Sudhir Sharma (Founder & CEO IndiDesign), Bikash Jyoti Biswas (Head of Design at Ather Energy), Ravi Bhatia (President and Director JATO Dynamics India), and Gautam Sen (Automotive Expert, Writer, Journalist). The discussion was moderated by Avik Chattopadhyay, Chairperson of XADM and Founder of INDEA.

Also Read | 'Religion Was Never the Criteria': Eijaz Khan Breaks Silence on Ex-Girlfriend Pavitra Punia's 'Conversion' Statement in Recent Interview.

Dr. Fr. K.S. Casimir, Director of XLRI Delhi-NCR, expressed his thoughts on the event, saying: "Education is not just about imparting knowledge; it is about inspiring minds to think critically and act purposefully for the greater good. The INDEA Debate 2024 is a reflection of this philosophy, encouraging young professionals to explore how design can drive meaningful change in the auto industry and society at large. XLRI is proud to launch INDEA Debate to spark such impactful conversations that go beyond academics and contribute to shaping a better future for India.

Adding on to this Mr. I.V. Rao, an industry veteran and mentor to INDEA, remarked, "The question of whether the auto industry needs an Indian design DNA is both timely and transformative. It challenges us to think beyond functional aesthetics and explore how design can reflect our culture, heritage, and aspirations. As a mentor to INDEA, I see this debate as a pivotal step in fostering a deeper understanding of design's role in shaping the future of mobility in India and beyond".

Explaining the significance of the debate's topic, Avik Chattopadhyay, Chairperson XADM and Founder of INDEA, shared: "This year's topic is not just a debate but a call to introspect on our identity and aspirations as a nation in the global automotive landscape. At INDEA, we believe that such dialogues are critical in shaping perspectives, fostering innovation, and nurturing a sense of purpose among aspiring designers and managers. This debate embodies the very ethos of INDEA--creating a platform where ideas converge, and the future of mobility design takes shape,".

The debate also featured a unique blend of perspectives from industry veterans and designers, fostering a productive dialogue that pushed the boundaries of conventional design thinking. The discussions will be summarised and captured in a white paper, which will serve as a reference for future initiatives aimed at advancing India's automotive design identity.

With both in-person and virtual participation being available, the event attracted a diverse audience, including design professionals, students, and automotive enthusiasts. The debate was also live-streamed on YouTube, providing broad access to those unable to attend in person.

The INDEA Debate 2024 proved to be a milestone event, providing an invaluable opportunity to reflect on the critical question of India's role in defining its automotive design DNA, with a vision to elevate India's place on the global stage.

For media query:

Sweta Saha, Mavcomm Consulting Pvt. Ltd., s.saha@mavcommgroup.com,

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by HT Syndication. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)