Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 21 (ANI/NewsVoir): Yasho Industries Ltd. (BSE: 541167 | ISIN: INE616Z01012) a leading Indian global manufacturer & supplier of specialty and fine chemicals, today announced that the Board of Directors of the company has approved the capex upto Rs. 10 crores for enhancement of capacity from 9,200 MTPA to 11,000 MTPA through de-bottlenecking and additional ancillary equipments. The said expansion is expected to commercialize by Q3FY22.

Parag Jhaveri, Managing Director & CEO, Yasho Industries Limited said, "Looking at the current demand for our range of products, we are incurring a Capex of upto Rs. 10 crores to enhance our existing capacity by 1,800 MTPA through debottlenecking. For FY21, we were running at ~84% capacity utilisation at our Vapi facilities. The said capacity expansion is expected to commercialize by Q3FY22 and will be able to serve incremental demand during FY22."

"Rubber chemicals, Lubricant chemicals & Speciality chemical businesses have witnessed robust growth over the last few years. This capex will lay a foundation for the next phase of growth for the company. This step will further help us to reduce effluent, generate high yield & increase fungibility. The investment in debottlenecking will further enhance our product offering capabilities to our customers and grow the market share of the company in various chemical product categories."

Yasho Industries Ltd. is a pioneer in the field of manufacturing fine and specialty chemicals, exporting all over the globe, including USA, Europe, Asia, Middle East and Brazil. Guided by a Management Team that has over 30 years of experience in the industry, it is fully equipped with well-established Automated Manufacturing Facilities designed to manufacture multiple product ranges.

The company has a dynamic and far-reaching customer base, and rakes in more than 60% of its revenue through export. It is ISO 9001:2015 & FSSC 22000 certified and is a trailblazer in the chemical industry.

It continues to grow rapidly, while catering to a huge array of products mapping across various industries and has a strong long-term relationship with customers in more than 40 countries. The company has three well equipped manufacturing units located in Vapi, Gujarat.

This story is provided by NewsVoir. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of this article. (ANI/NewsVoir)

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)