The SaaS-based fintech expands into the consumer space with a digital-first platform focused on accessibility, inclusion, and everyday gifting

PNN

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 17: Paramotor Digital Technology Pvt Ltd, a SaaS-based fintech, announced the launch of yayyy.shop a direct-to-consumer platform aimed at transforming how India approaches digital gifting.

Also Read | Telangana Bandh on October 18: BC Groups' Call Statewide Shutdown Over Quota Row in Local Body Polls; Here's What Will Remain Open or Closed.

yayyy.shop brings together over 250 national and international brands across fashion, food, lifestyle, entertainment, and travel categories. The platform enables users to purchase digital gift cards at special discounted prices, allowing them to pay less while receiving the card's full face value, offering consumers a blend of convenience, flexibility, and savings.

Unlike conventional gifting platforms that see activity only during festive peaks, yayyy.shop encourages everyday, choice-based gifting, enabling users to purchase for themselves or others anytime. What sets it apart, is its India-first approach. Recognizing that digital convenience has largely remained metro-centric, Paramotor has built yayyy.shop to reach Tier 2 and beyond, making digital gifting and payments more accessible, inclusive, and affordable for millions of new-age consumers.

Also Read | Punjab DIG Bribery Case: CBI Court Sends Harcharan Singh Bhullar, Arrested for Taking Bribes, to 14 Day Judicial Custody.

"In India, many digital innovations start strong but don't always reach the audiences they're meant to serve," said Sonia Asher, Co-founder and Director of Paramotor Digital Technology. "Our goal with yayyy.shop is to make digital gifting more inclusive and accessible. What began as an offline initiative has now evolved into a platform that extends the benefits of digital convenience beyond metro cities."

With yayyy.shop, Paramotor strengthens its footprint in India's fast-evolving consumer fintech ecosystem, combining its technology and purpose to make digital gifting simple, affordable, and truly inclusive.

About Paramotor Digital Technology:

Founded in 2016, Paramotor Digital Technology Pvt. Ltd. is a SaaS-based fintech company providing spend management solutions for direct-to-consumer segment, digital gifting, rewards and loyalty platform for businesses. Recognized under the Start-up India (DPIIT) program, Paramotor serves over 20 million customers through its network of gifting and payment products, contributing to India's growing digital commerce ecosystem.

yayyy.shop: www.yayyy.shop

Website: www.paramotordt.com

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PNN. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same.)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)