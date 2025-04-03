BusinessWire India

Pune (Maharashtra) [India], April 3: Yodda, a premium technology company, proudly announces the launch of Yodda TRYBE, a groundbreaking community platform designed exclusively for women. Available now as a mobile application, TRYBE is more than just a digital space--it's a movement towards safety, solidarity, and self-empowerment.

TRYBE was born from Yodda's core mission to make lives safer and improve quality of life, built on one simple belief: no woman should ever feel alone in her journey. Whether commuting late at night, exploring unfamiliar places, or seeking wellness support, TRYBE offers the tools, community, and confidence every woman deserves.

What Makes TRYBE Unique

TRYBE is powered by the same trusted technology behind Yodda's other proven solutions, which have already helped safeguard thousands of lives across India. Designed with a deep understanding of women's daily experiences and challenges, TRYBE offers:

* Voice Activated Emergencies and Open Mic Feeds: When you cannot reach your phone, just say "Help Me", "Bachaao", or "Emergency". The app automatically recognises that you are in trouble and raises an emergency immediately while broadcasting a live audio feed to your TRYBE in case you are unable to speak.

* Live Location Tracking with the "Watch Over Me" Feature: Let your TRYBE look out for you as you navigate unfamiliar routes, intimidating buildings, or any situation that feels unsettling--until you're safely home.

* Personalised Emergency QR Codes: Let others, such as Good Samaritans, raise emergencies for you in times when you are unable to. Proper recognition helps ensure that you get timely help, with the best quality care, as per your preferences.

* An Uplifting Community Hub: With curated content around wellness, safety, and self-care--plus upcoming access to expert-led events and discussions--TRYBE fosters emotional well-being alongside physical safety.

"TRYBE isn't just an app. It's a promise--to show up for each other. It's about ensuring that every woman, no matter where she is or what time it is, knows she's not alone," says Simran Sharma, Co-founder of Yodda. Why TRYBE Now

In a world where personal safety and mental wellness are often compromised, TRYBE addresses a real and growing need. With India's female workforce expanding and urban living challenges increasing, TRYBE brings comfort and control back into the hands of women. It reflects Yodda's evolution from serving seniors to creating holistic safety ecosystems for every member of the family.

Available Now

TRYBE is available for download on both the Google Play Store and Apple App Store. Subscriptions for safety features start at just Rs. 249/month, making peace of mind accessible to all.

Join the TRYBE. You're never alone again.

