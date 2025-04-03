Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) will host five-time champions Mumbai Indians (MI) in match 16 of the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2025 on April 4. The 16th match of the IPL 2025 between Lucknow and Mumbai will be played at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The exciting encounter between both franchises will begin at 7:30 PM (Indian Standard Time). Both teams have won one game each out of the three they have played so far in the tournament. LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Preview: Key Battles, H2H, Impact Players and More About Lucknow Super Giants vs Mumbai Indians Indian Premier League Season 18 Match 16.

The Rishabh Pant-led LSG are coming into this contest after suffering an eight-wicket thrashing defeat against the Punjab Kings at home. Meanwhile, Hardik Pandya's Mumbai will be high on confidence after they secured a dominant eight-wicket win over the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders. This was Mumbai's first win in the IPL 2025 after losing their first two matches.

Super Giants are not having injury concerns, whereas the five-time champions will miss the services of their star speedster Jasprit Bumrah, who is ruled out of cricketing action after suffering a lower back injury during the Sydney Test against Australia in the Border-Gavaskar Trophy 2024-25. Ahead of the high-voltage clash between LSG and MI, take a look at how the Weather will be on April 4.

Lucknow Weather Live

Lucknow Super Giants will face Mumbai Indians at the Ekana Stadium in Lucknow. The exciting encounter between both franchises will begin at 7:30 PM IST on Friday, April 4. The temperature on Friday in Lucknow is expected to stay on the hotter side. During the day, the temperature will be around 36 to 39 degrees Celsius. In the evening, the temperature will drop to 29 to 25 degrees Celsius. There are no rain predictions in Lucknow on April 4. Fans are expected to see the full IPL 2025 match between Lucknow and Mumbai. Suryakumar Yadav and Wife Devisha Shetty Visit Ram Mandir in Ayodhya Ahead of LSG vs MI IPL 2025 Match (See Pic).

Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium Pitch Report

The Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium pitch in Lucknow is known for assisting batters and bowlers. There are some movements for the pacers under the lights. The pitch tends to slow down as the match progresses. Spinners' role becomes crucial as the Ekana Stadium assists them throughout the match. The ball generally remains a bit low. For batters, they can play their shots once they are set at the crease.

