Moscow [Russia], August 14: Moscow recently hosted Positive Hack Camp, a global educational program designed for the next generation of cybersecurity professionals. Over two weeks, more than 90 young specialists from 25 countries took part in intensive, hands-on training delivered by leading industry experts, with support from Russia's Ministry of Digital Development.

A group of participants from India also joined the event.

"Positive Hack Camp is a very important initiative that brings together young minds who can contribute to a safer digital space. As we all increase our digital activities, including banking and payments, we are also becoming more exposed to cyber vulnerabilities. This initiative will help address those vulnerabilities and create a more secure cyberspace. I am sure that the Indian participants will contribute greatly to the camp," said Vinay Kumar, Ambassador of India to The Russian Federation.

The curriculum was developed in collaboration with CyberED, a project of the Cyberus Foundation dedicated to promoting result-driven cybersecurity. It covered today's most important topics: from network infrastructure scanning and social engineering techniques to web application testing and professional ethics. Beyond the intensive learning sessions, participants also experienced the vibrant culture of Russia, exploring Moscow's famous landmarks and discovering the country's rich historical heritage.

"During the camp, I gained a much deeper understanding of how to approach problems in cybersecurity. The instructors not only taught tools and techniques but also shared their mindset for effective problem-solving. Personally, I particularly enjoyed the privilege escalation sessions, which gave me new perspectives to explore. This camp emphasized that cybersecurity is an ever-evolving field where you are always a student, regardless of your experience," noted Samrudh Kashyap, a participant from India.

