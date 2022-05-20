New Delhi [India] May 20 (ANI/ATK): Unified Brainz Celebrated the Success of Women leading by example with Glitz, Glamour and Glory on the occasion of International Women Day on March 8, 2022. The world witnessed the most awaited event "Women Leaders to look Up to in 2022" on digital grounds. This glorious ceremony saw the presence of some most sought-after lineup of women leaders who were featured from different walks of life sharing passion journey.

Yvette Jain is a recognized yoga instructor, handstand coach, and entrepreneur based in New York City. Born in the Philippines and immigrated to the United States when she was 6 years old, Yvette lived with her grandmother and uncles, while her mother lived and worked in another state and her father stayed in the Philippines. Living the first year in a new country without her parents helped her to trust her instincts and intuition. "Looking back, I see that because I had many struggles so early on from adjusting to a new culture, learning a new language, and being 'on my own', I was able to tap in my own inner strength and learn how to find confidence in myself."

A lifelong student of movement, Yvette trained in martial arts as a child, ran varsity track and cross country as a teenager, and has been practicing yoga for 2 decades. She studied Business and Economics and graduated Carnegie Mellon University. After graduating, she worked in consumer marketing research and brand management for beauty and consumer goods multinational companies, Avon Products and Unilever. She gained insights on how women from different countries perceived themselves and how their makeup usage and skincare routines tied to their self-confidence. After working about 7 years in corporate, she decided she could make a greater and more direct impact in the lives of individuals by teaching yoga. She believes, "Through yoga we can transform our bodies, elevate our minds, and change our lives." Now, she's working to understand how women perceive themselves through the practice of yoga and handstands.

Yvette's mission is to inspire and empower individuals by helping them to believe in their self-worth and abilities, to hone their power, and to bring forth their inner confidence through the practice of handstands, and beyond. She says that her greatest reward is to help others live a more positive and purposeful life, and the vision of a better future is what keeps her going. In fact, a part of her company's proceeds is used to support causes that empower women, children, and minorities.

Of course, everyone has challenges. "When you have an idea you feel passionate about, not everyone is going to support it... or you. You have to dig deep, believe in yourself, and work hard to turn your idea into a reality. At times, we look for external validation from our partners, parents, or friends, and when we don't receive the support we expect, we may get discouraged and withdraw from the idea. Remember to believe in yourself and allow your conviction in your work to triumph over anyone else's opinion."

Three strengths that helped Yvette to overcome challenges and find success are discipline, focus, and courage. Showing up to do the work despite fear, doubt, or a bad mood hones your willpower and that enables you to progress even when life gets chaotic. Being able to focus and be fully present on one task at a time helps you to complete tasks more efficiently. Having the courage to be yourself, and to speak up for what you believe in, while respecting others keeps your heart and mind clear. To know more about Yvette, check www.passionvista.com or to nominate email, info@passionvista.com

On a more personal level, Yvette married her college sweetheart, and they live in New York City with their two beautiful children. For 12 years, she's taught yoga and meditation in gyms and yoga studios in NYC and for a number of corporate clients, including the NBA. She's taught yoga for SELF Magazine's Workout in Central Park and has written articles for magazines such as MindBodyGreen and Red Tricycle. She's been featured in Mantra Magazine, Origins Magazine, The NYC Journal, and Entrepreneurs Herald. She's excited to be part of Passion Vista, and most importantly she notes, "I love what I do and who I am becoming."

