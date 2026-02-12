PRNewswire

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], February 12: "Public art in India does not suffer from a lack of intent. It suffers from a lack of follow-through." This insight anchored the Zinnov Foundation's Art Conference 2026, held at Freedom Park, Bengaluru, which brought together artists, researchers, curators, policymakers, and civic practitioners to move the conversation on public art beyond visibility and towards long-term public value.

Also Read | Jaahnavi Kandula Death: Seattle Finalises INR 262 Crore Settlement With Indian Student's Family Who Was Killed by US Officer in 2023.

The conference was attended by over 110 participants, reflecting strong cross-sector interest. The Foundation was honoured by the presence of distinguished guests including Mr. Sudhakar Rao IAS. Chairman, Public Affairs Centre and Former Chief Secretary, Government of Karnataka, and Mr. Sujit Kumar Chowdhury, IPoS (Retd.), Directosr, Public Affairs Centre. Together, the gathering positioned art in public spaces not as a decorative afterthought, but as civic infrastructure that requires intention, care, and continuity.

"Art in public spaces shapes how we experience our everyday environments. But for it to truly matter, it needs depth, research, and care," said Heena Pari, Chair, Zinnov Foundation. "Through this conference, along with our research and educational initiatives, we are committed to building stronger knowledge frameworks and practice-led conversations--so that art in public spaces can become more inclusive, sustainable, and meaningful, starting with the spaces and communities around us and building outward over time."

Also Read | Chinese Snowboarder Jiayu Liu Taken Away on Stretcher After Worrisome Fall During Women's Halfpipe Event at 2026 Winter Olympics (Watch Video).

Across film screenings, research launches, and practitioner dialogues, a clear message emerged: India does not need more art placed in public spaces; it needs better systems to commission, sustain, and maintain public art. While policy cues exist -- including the 1-2% allocation norm and cultural intent across Smart City missions and beyond-- implementation remains uneven. Tender-led procurement, lowest-cost selection, and the absence of long-term maintenance planning often undermine artistic quality and public relevance, resulting in high expenditure with limited civic return.

To address these gaps, the Foundation issued an Open Call for Research Papers in October 2025, inviting scholars and practitioners to examine the legacy of public art in India and the disconnect between policy intent and on-ground implementation. The winning research papers by Shatavisha Mustafi and Tejal Kamble were announced and released at the conference and are now published as open-access resources on the Zinnov Foundation website. The research initiative was conceptualised and executed in partnership with Gayatri Sinha, Founder-Director of Critical Collective.

Practice was foregrounded through an artist-curator roundtable that examined materials and methods for art in public spaces, with a focus on site conditions, ecology, sustainability, and community context. The discussion brought together artists and curators Arunkumar H G, Shanthamani Muddaiah, Madhvi Subrahmanian, Poojan Gupta, Teja Gavankar, Anjani Khanna, Heena Pari, and Yamini Telkar. A summary of key insights has been published by the Foundation, along with a panel discussion reflecting on lived experiences of working in public spaces across India.

"The Zinnov Foundation Art Conference and Research Lab were conceived as interconnected platforms--bringing together research, artistic practice, policy thinking, and lived experience," said Yamini Telkar, Director - Public Spaces Initiative, Zinnov Foundation. "By creating space for critical inquiry and practitioner-led dialogue, the Foundation aims to strengthen how public art is imagined, commissioned, and sustained, ensuring long-term public value."

The conference also marked the launch of the Zinnov Foundation's Educational Video Series on Art in Public Spaces. The first film, Lalbagh: Ecology as Art in Public Space, examines Lalbagh Botanical Garden as a living public space shaped by ecology, history, care, and collective memory. The film was produced in collaboration with ArtHistory+.

As Indian cities continue to densify and accelerate, the conference reframed art in public spaces not as a cultural luxury, but as a democratic practice -- one measured not by scale or permanence, but by engagement, memory, and shared ownership.

For the Zinnov Foundation, Art Conference 2026 marks a starting point. The Foundation will continue to publish research, expand its public education initiatives, and work with partners to strengthen commissioning and stewardship models for public art across India.

About Zinnov Foundation

The Zinnov Foundation stands at the forefront of reimagining lived environments through its groundbreaking Public Spaces Initiative. Following the successful launch of their comprehensive Guidance Document for art in public spaces, the Foundation has established a four-pillar approach to transform landscapes. Their methodology encompasses raising awareness about the importance of accessible public spaces, assimilating networks of artists and urban planners, providing expert advisory services, and taking direct action through implementing art projects and conducting research.

What distinguishes the Zinnov Foundation is its holistic vision of creating inclusive, sustainable public spaces that serve as catalysts for community engagement and urban revitalization. By bringing together diverse stakeholders from the private sector, civil society, and creative fields, the Foundation is building an ecosystem that can translate their guidance framework into tangible improvements in urban life. Their commitment extends beyond theoretical approaches to practical implementation, with initiatives ranging from educational outreach to hands-on creation of art installations that enhance public spaces while reflecting community identity and cultural richness.

More information is available at https://zinnovfoundation.org/publicspaces/.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2902880/The_Zinnov_Foundation.jpgLogo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/694742/Zinnov_Logo.jpg

For Media Queries:Nitika GoelChief Marketing Officer, Zinnovmedia@zinnov.com+91 98450 16255

(ADVERTORIAL DISCLAIMER: The above press release has been provided by PRNewswire. ANI will not be responsible in any way for the content of the same)

(The above story is verified and authored by ANI staff, ANI is South Asia's leading multimedia news agency with over 100 bureaus in India, South Asia and across the globe. ANI brings the latest news on Politics and Current Affairs in India & around the World, Sports, Health, Fitness, Entertainment, & News. The views appearing in the above post do not reflect the opinions of LatestLY)