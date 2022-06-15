Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], June 15 (ANI/BusinessWire India): Zippo Manufacturing Company, the world-renowned maker of the iconic windproof lighter and a growing assortment of lifestyle and outdoor products, is unveiling a new global brand platform, "Live with Confidence," to support the brand's evolution.

For 90 years, Zippo has been making reliable, rugged essentials that have a built-better-than-necessary quality. The brand's new positioning represents its longstanding commitment to fine craftsmanship and durability, giving individuals confidence in Zippo products so that they can have the freedom to do what they want, how they want. "Live with Confidence" will come to life across Zippo's logo, packaging and marketing through a series of new films and imagery that showcases confident people using Zippo products, in ways ranging from the everyday to the extraordinary. Stories include an archer shooting flaming arrows with her feet; a mixologist lighting up cocktails with Zippo's signature lighter; a gamer using Zippo's hand warmer to keep her fingers loose; and even the real-life account of a veteran whose life was saved by a Zippo lighter. "This new platform lights the path to where we're going while staying true to where we've been," said Lucas Johnson, Associate Vice President of Global Marketing at Zippo. "Live With Confidence is more than a tagline. It speaks directly to who we are as a company - built in the USA with pride by people confident in craftsmanship. It also embodies who our customers are and how they aspire to live." The brand films were created by Ogilvy, directed by ROOS and produced by Greenpoint Pictures with photography by The Wade Brothers.

For more information about Zippo's new brand platform, please visit zippo.com. Live with Confidence Master Film, https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=48e4UQ6oJyA

