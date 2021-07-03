New Delhi [India], July 3 (ANI/Heylin Spark): Founded in 2014, Zytech Solar India Pvt Ltd is a leading PV Solar Manufacturer and EPC contractor that offers the best solution for solar energy and EPC services across the globe.

A sustainable world is the need of the hour and Zytech Solar contributes to it through PV Solar Modules - Mono-crystalline, Polycrystalline & Perc photovoltaic along with other related products. With a dedicated team that caters to project engineering, procurement & construction, Zytech complies with all performance requirements and follows comprehensive quality management practices.

Besides this, Zytech also provides LED lights and solar-powered LED street lights at zero running costs solutions for public and private.

Headquartered in Hyderabad, Zytech Solar has offices across the globe in 10 locations. The Company's global headquarters is in Spain and R&D centre in the U.S. With a vision to offer cost-effective & top-notch products for a greener future, Zytech Solar provides robust products and reliable services.

The company is also working towards Blockchain technology as they have a blockchain subsidiary in San Francisco specializing in traceability technology and tokenizing solutions.

Zytech Solar is now a part of Energy Web, the world's largest energy blockchain ecosystem. The Energy Web has become the industry's leading blockchain partner for utilities, renewable energy developers, grid operators, corporate energy buyers, and others.

Aadesh Kothari, the managing director for Indian operations has significantly contributed to the company's growth. With Industry experience and expertise, Aadesh Kothari believes in the power of technology and wants to optimize it to benefit society at large. He has successfully onboarded a few national and international partners and has made Zytech Solar an international brand.

Zytech Solar is ISO Certified and is IEC, MNRE, TUV, ISO, UL approved. With a vision towards a greener future, it's impossible to achieve it without an efficient team. The company boasts of its team that creates strategies that align with business goals and comprehends data to build a strong business plan. Zytech Solar has exclusive departments to serve the clients at different stages of the project.

With over supply of 400 MW modules, 150+ MW installations, and 2450+ happy clients globally, Zytech Solar is marching towards a greener tomorrow for everyone. They believe in protecting the environment, strengthening communities, and propelling responsible growth. Visit https://www.zytechsolar.in/ to know more about Zytech Solar and their products & services.

