Byju's to Raise Fresh Funds at USD 10 Billion Valuation

Bengaluru (Karnataka) [India], May 2 (ANI): Education learning startup Byju's is in talks to raise approximately USD 400 million worth fresh capital at a USD 10 billion valuation.According to Tech Crunch, the additional capital would be part of Bengaluru-based startup's ongoing financing round that has already seen Tiger Global and General Atlantic invest between USD 300 million to USD 350 million into the nine-year-old startup.If the deal goes through at this new term, the ed-tech startup would become the second most valuable startup in India.Byju's has seen a sharp increase in both its paying customers and free users in recent days as it looks to court students who are stuck at home due to nationwide lockdown. (ANI)

