Car Runs over Three in Delhi's Mundka

New Delhi, May 8 (PTI) A 22-year-old man and two minors died after being run over by a car in Outer Delhi's Mundka area, police said on Friday.

The deceased persons have been identified as Nasir (10), Abhishek (10), both residents of Tikri Kalan and Mahesh, a Nangloi-resident, they said.

The incident took place on Wednesday. The children were playing near the street when a speeding car hit them. The third victim was also hit by the vehicle, a senior police officer said.

Police said they received information regarding the incident around 3.30 pm on Wednesday.

The two boys died on the spot and their bodies were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital, police said.

The man, who had suffered serious injuries, was also declared brought dead at Balaji Hospital.

"We found two children lying on the road, they had died. Their bodies were taken to Sanjay Gandhi Hospital. Mahesh had also sustained severe injuries and was rushed to Balaji hospital where the doctors declared him dead," A Koan, DCP (Outer) said.

The accused was identified as Udai Raj (42), a resident of Gitanjali Enclave.

He was caught near the spot and his vehicle seized. A case was registered against him at Mundka Police Station, police said.

Police said the accused was not drunk at the time of the incident.

