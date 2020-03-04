CBSE Allows Students to Take Masks, Sanitisers Inside Examination Halls Amid Covid-19 Scare

New Delhi [India], Mar 4 (ANI): As the number of coronavirus infected cases rose 28, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Wednesday said that the students appearing for board exams can carry face masks and sanitisers into the exam halls.Earlier today, Union Health Minister Harsh Vardhan said that there were 28 confirmed cases of coronavirus in the country.Global deaths due to coronavirus outbreak have crossed 3,000. The deadly virus, that originated in China late last year, continues to spread around the world and has infected more than 90,000 people. (ANI)

