New Delhi, September 3: The Central Government on Wednesday released a set of guidelines for the co-location of Anganwadi Centres (AWCs) with primary schools, outlining the minimum infrastructure requirements and operational criteria necessary for effective implementation. India currently has over 14.02 lakh Anganwadi Centres, of which 2.9 lakh are already co-located with schools. This new initiative aims to expand co-location to ensure better utilization of resources, enhanced school readiness among children, and improved convergence between education and nutrition services.

The guidelines have been jointly prepared by the Ministry of Women and Child Development and the Department of School Education and Literacy. They provide a clear framework outlining the models, norms, and roles and responsibilities for implementing co-located facilities across the country, as per the guidelines. According to the guidelines, States and Union Territories (UTs) have been advised to prioritize AWCs that lack their own buildings, operate from rented premises, or have inadequate facilities. Special focus should also be given to centres catering to children from marginalized communities, including economically weaker sections, tribal populations, and migrant families. Parliamentary Panel Reviews Facial Recognition Rollout for Anganwadi Services.

To ensure accessibility, the guidelines recommend a maximum travel distance of up to 500 meters in urban areas and up to 1 kilometre in rural areas between the original AWC and the school. However, States and UTs will have the flexibility to make decisions based on local geography and feasibility. For schools selected to house co-located AWCs, adequate indoor space is essential. Additional facilities such as outdoor play areas, child-friendly toilets, safe drinking water, a designated kitchen for preparing hot cooked meals, and space for a Poshan Vatika (nutrition garden) are also recommended to create a supportive environment for early childhood care and development.

The guidelines further emphasize safety and security, recommending separate entry and exit gates for AWCs within school premises. Where separate gates are not feasible, streamlined and safe access for all beneficiaries -- including pregnant women and lactating mothers -- must be ensured. States and UTs have been instructed not to co-locate more than two AWCs within a single primary school, depending on space availability. If accommodating both is not possible, the nearest AWC should be co-located, while remaining centres can be mapped to the school under an alternative model.

In cases where physical co-location is not feasible, AWCs should be mapped to the nearest school with Grade 1, ensuring a smooth transition for children moving from AWCs to formal schooling. As an initial step, States and UTs have been directed to rationalize data related to AWCs, including block- and district-wise details of functional centres and the status of their buildings -- whether government-owned, community-based, or rented. Using this information, States can identify centres already co-located and those requiring relocation. Anganwadi Workers, Child Care Institutions, and Frontline Workers Honoured at the 79th Independence Day Celebrations.

The guidelines also encourage States and UTs to leverage the Gati Shakti portal for mapping AWCs with nearby schools and planning future expansions. These measures will also be integrated with the Saksham Anganwadi and Poshan 2.0 initiatives, aligning efforts to improve early childhood care and nutrition services. By strengthening infrastructure and integrating services, the Centre aims to streamline early childhood education and nutrition, ensuring a better start for millions of children across the country.

