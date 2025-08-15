New Delhi [India], August 15 (ANI): The Nation today celebrated the 79th Independence Day with grandeur and patriotic fervour, as Prime Minister Narendra Modi hoisted the National Flag at the iconic Red Fort and addressed the Nation.

According to a release from the Ministry of Women and Child Development, in his speech, the Prime Minister lauded the indomitable spirit of Nari Shakti, emphasising that the dream of a Viksit Bharat by 2047 rests on the empowerment of women and the well-being of children. He reaffirmed that India's progress is inseparable from the progress of its women and their central role in every sphere of nation-building.

Paying tribute to the bravery of the forces in Operation Sindoor, the Prime Minister called it a testament to the collective resolve of 140 crore Indians, praising their courage in protecting the Nation's honour.

The Minister of Women and Child Development, Annpurna Devi, remarked, "The Hon'ble Prime Minister's address was a powerful call to action for a Viksit Bharat led by empowered women and protected, well-nourished children. His tribute to our brave forces in Operation Sindoor and recognition of Nari Shakti resonates deeply with our mission. The Special Guests honoured this year are true champions of change, whose tireless service at the grassroots is laying the foundation for a stronger, more inclusive India."

Special Guests--including Anganwadi workers, supervisors, children from Child Care Institutions (CCIs), beneficiaries of PM CARES, Child Development Project Officers (CDPOs), District Child Protection Officers (DCPOs), staff of One Stop Centres (OSCs), and other frontline workers--were honoured with an invitation to witness today's Independence Day celebrations from the Red Fort. These individuals represent the unsung champions driving grassroots transformation and enabling last-mile delivery of essential services to women and children.

As part of their visit to the capital, New Delhi, from 13th to 16th August 2025, the Special Guests toured key landmarks including Parliament House, Pradhan Mantri Sangrahalaya, Kartavya Path, and other historic sites. On 14th August, they engaged in an interactive session with Minister of State for Women and Child Development ( WCD ), Savitri Thakur, and also met WCD Secretary Anil Malik and Senior Ministry officials, sharing field experiences and innovative practices that are shaping lives at the grassroots.

The Ministry of Women and Child Development reaffirms its commitment to empowering women, safeguarding children, and enabling every citizen to contribute to the vision of a Viksit Bharat. (ANI)

