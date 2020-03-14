C'garh: 2 Sisters Commit Suicide, Relative Held for Rape

Dhamtari, Mar 14 (PTI) Two sisters, aged 21 and 23, allegedly committed suicide by hanging themselves from a tree in Chhattisgarh's Dhamtari district, police said on Saturday.

One of them in a suicide note claimed she was raped by a relative who has been arrested, an official said.

"The two siblings were found hanging from a tree in the outskirts of their village under Kurud police station area on Friday night. They left home at around 7:30 pm on Friday and did not return following which their relatives launched a search for them," Dhamtari Additional Superintendent of Police Manisha Thakur said.

"Traces of poison were found in the bodies of both the women during postmortem. A suicide note was recovered from their home in which the younger sister, a first year college student, has accused an uncle of raping her. He has been arrested," Thakur said.

