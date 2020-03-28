C'garh Minister Asks PM to Help Students Stuck in Kyrgyzstan

Raipur, Mar 28 (PTI) Chhattisgarh Food and Culture Minister Amarjeet Bhagat on Saturday asked Prime Minister Narendra Modi to help bring back 500 medical students from the state stranded in Central Asia's Kyrgyzstan.

In a letter to the PM, Bhagat said the students wanted to return home due to the coronavirus outbreak.

The son of state Congress MLA Brihaspat Singh is among the stranded students in Kyrgyzstan, a release said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)