Hyderabad, July 14: Telangana Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao on Friday expressed happiness over the successful launch of the first phase of India's ambitious Moon mission, Chandrayaan-3.

Congratulating the ISRO chairman, scientists and other technical staff on the occasion, the Chief Minister extended his best wishes. With the success of the first phase of Chandrayaan-3, India's space research sector has crossed a major milestone, the Chief Minister said. Chandrayaan 3 Launch: ISRO Launches India’s Third Moon Expedition With an Eye on Future Inter-Planetary Missions, Soft Landing on August 23.

ISRO launched its third lunar mission--Chandrayaan 3 on-board the heavylift LVM3-M4 rocket from Sriharikota today, aiming to achieve soft landing on the Moon's surface.