Chhattisgarh Reports 40 More Cases of COVID-19 on Friday

Raipur (Chhattisgarh) [India], May 23 (ANI): Forty more persons tested positive for COVID-19 in Chhattisgarh on Friday, taking the number of active cases in the state to 110 according to the State Health Department.A total of 1,18,447 confirmed cases of COVID-19 have been reported in India. 48,534 persons have recovered or migrated, the Ministry of Health and Family Welfare said on Friday.There are 66,330 active cases of COVID-19 in the country at present. As many as 3,583 people have lost their lives due to the coronavirus in the country. (ANI)

